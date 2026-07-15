JetBlue Launches Flexible Payment Options Through New Partnership with ClarityPay

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced a new partnership with ClarityPay, introducing a flexible new payment option for customers booking flights directly through JetBlue. Starting today, eligible customers booking on jetblue.com and the JetBlue mobile app can access financing options through ClarityPay, providing more choice when planning and purchasing travel. To celebrate the launch, customers can also take advantage of an introductory offer of 0% APR on terms up to 12 months.*

During checkout on jetblue.com and the JetBlue mobile app, customers can select ClarityPay to explore available financing options and check their eligibility with no impact to their credit score. Once approved, eligible customers can complete their booking and manage their payments directly through ClarityPay.

“At JetBlue, we’re always looking for ways to make travel more accessible while giving customers more choice throughout their journey,” said Ed Pouthier, vice president of loyalty and personalization, JetBlue. “Our partnership with ClarityPay gives customers more flexibility when planning and booking travel, making it easier to pay for trips in a way that works best for them.”

Customers who book through JetBlue using ClarityPay will continue to earn TrueBlue® points on eligible purchases when a valid TrueBlue number is provided. Later this year, JetBlue and ClarityPay expect to introduce additional TrueBlue integrations, bringing even more ways to earn rewards when booking with JetBlue.

“ClarityPay is proud to launch personalized financing that reflects the unique shopping experience on JetBlue for customers planning travel,” said Tom Carter, chief commercial officer, ClarityPay. “For the first time, we’re integrating a loyalty program with a pay later solution to earn additional points and drive future purchases within the JetBlue ecosystem."

Book better with JetBlue

When purchasing flights directly through jetblue.com or the JetBlue mobile app, customers are guaranteed to find JetBlue’s lowest fares and can enjoy additional benefits including access to all fare options, fare sales and promotions, seamless seat selections and upgrades to Even More® Space, 24/7 access to JetBlue’s customer support channels, and more.

* The annual percentage rate (APR) represents the total cost of a loan as an annual rate. Introductory offer of 0% up to 12 months expires on 8/15/2026. ClarityPay Program loans may have APRs ranging from 0% to 36%, terms range from 6 weeks to 48 months and eligibility is determined by the program lender based on a variety of factors, including the applicant’s credit and state of residence. See full program details at https://www.jetblue.com/promo/claritypay-promo-page.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, the Caribbean, Canada and Europe. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

About ClarityPay

ClarityPay provides merchants with tailored point-of-sale credit solutions to drive acquisition and loyalty while giving customers flexible pay-over-time options across the full credit spectrum. ClarityPay offers plans from 4 weeks to 84 months, covering purchases from $50 to $50,000, and empowers merchants with more control over customer experience, data, and program branding. Built for omnichannel commerce, ClarityPay integrates via API or major commerce and lending platforms, serving merchants in retail, health and wellness, home improvement, auto repair, travel and professional services. Learn more at www.claritypay.com.