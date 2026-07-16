GrabAGun's PEW Logistics Platform Enters Suppressor Category with Addition of Backwoods Suppressors

COPPELL, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc. (“GrabAGun” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PEW) and its wholly-owned subsidiary PEW Logistics LLC, a technology-driven commerce and fulfillment platform company powering the modern firearms and outdoor industry, today announced a strategic collaboration with Backwoods Suppressors (“Backwoods”), marking the third manufacturer to join the Company’s PEW Logistics platform. The collaboration with Backwoods demonstrates growing industry momentum behind PEW Logistics’ turnkey direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) solution. It also expands the PEW Logistics solution into suppressors and other regulated, firearms-adjacent product categories, a segment experiencing historic growth.

The addition of Backwoods Suppressors reflects the growing demand for outsourced, compliant DTC infrastructure across the firearms industry and reinforces our strategy to expand a scalable platform designed to support long-term growth Share

PEW Logistics’ turnkey DTC platform is a next-generation, white-label fulfillment solution engineered to modernize the firearm supply chain. It closes the compliance and fulfillment barriers that have historically kept manufacturers from capturing direct-to-consumer margins.

The PEW Logistics solution offers firearms manufacturers a suite of software and services that enable brand-owned, mobile-friendly digital storefronts alongside compliant fulfillment and scalable logistics. GrabAGun’s industry-leading user interface and decades of fulfillment expertise back the offering. The platform empowers manufacturers to own their customer journey, capture first-party data, and unlock new margin growth. Manufacturers can sell directly to customers through their own websites without additional infrastructure or operational overhead. These sales are then routed through GrabAGun’s fully compliant platform through which the purchased items are delivered to the customer’s chosen local Federal Firearms Licensee (“FFL”). The local FFL is responsible for satisfying legally required background checks and all other required compliance procedures before the firearm or suppressor is transferred to the customer.

The timing reflects unprecedented consumer demand in the suppressor category. According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s (“NSSF”) Suppressor Owner Study, the U.S. suppressor market grew 265 percent between 2020 and 2024, with approximately 35 percent of purchasers during that period being first-time buyers. That growth has accelerated sharply in 2026: Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (“ATF”) data reported by NSSF shows more than 845,000 suppressor applications were submitted in the first five months of the year alone, following the elimination of the $200 federal transfer tax in January 2026.

“The addition of Backwoods Suppressors reflects the growing demand for outsourced, compliant DTC infrastructure across the firearms industry and reinforces our strategy to expand a scalable platform designed to support long-term growth,” said Marc Nemati, CEO of GrabAGun. “Each manufacturer that joins our PEW Logistics platform strengthens the value of our ecosystem for both manufacturers and consumers. Backwoods pairs world-class shooting pedigree with a proven manufacturing legacy, and it has quickly built a reputation for precision, performance, and reliability among American hunters. We’re pleased to support its DTC growth through our turnkey, compliant, scalable fulfillment solution — and to do so at the very moment the suppressor category is going mainstream.”

“Backwoods Suppressors was founded to deliver premium suppressors purpose-built for the American hunter,” said Greg Prince, Founder and CEO of Backwoods Suppressors. “Our collaboration with PEW Logistics enables us to remain focused on product innovation, engineering, and manufacturing while leveraging a proven platform to support compliant, efficient direct-to-consumer distribution. We look forward to expanding access to our products through a streamlined purchasing experience designed to better serve our customers.”

Addressing Core Industry Challenges: Solving the “Friction Gap”

Manufacturers in the firearms and regulated goods sectors historically face prohibitive barriers when attempting to capture DTC margins. These obstacles — including automated compliance, age verification, fraud mitigation and complex FFL processing — often result in “referral leakage,” where manufacturer websites redirect potential buyers to fragmented third-party marketplaces with inaccurate inventory and competing brands.

PEW Logistics’ solution solves this by providing a high return-on-investment, fully compliant operational backbone. PEW Logistics’ platform eliminates the capital expenditure typically required for internal engineering and fulfillment staffing, allowing manufacturers to launch a frictionless, single-cart experience that converts high-intent traffic into high-margin revenue.

PEW Logistics – A Complete Platform Built for Growth

PEW Logistics delivers a unified suite of software and services designed to help both established manufacturers and emerging brands grow faster, operate leaner, and stay closer to their customers.

Brand-Owned Direct-to-Consumer Storefronts - Manufacturer branded storefronts that eliminate the “where to buy” loop and keep customers fully on brand from the first click to final checkout, creating a true single cart experience.

- Manufacturer branded storefronts that eliminate the “where to buy” loop and keep customers fully on brand from the first click to final checkout, creating a true single cart experience. Compliance and Order Automation - Built-in, ATF compliant FFL workflows and audit trails remove the consumer-related regulatory burden from manufacturers, ensuring every order is processed accurately, securely, and in full compliance with federal guidelines.

- Built-in, ATF compliant FFL workflows and audit trails remove the consumer-related regulatory burden from manufacturers, ensuring every order is processed accurately, securely, and in full compliance with federal guidelines. Fulfillment and Customer Experience - From warehousing; pick, pack, and ship; returns; and customer support, the PEW Logistics solution manages the entire customer journey. Each brand maintains its identity while delivering a fast, reliable buying experience that builds loyalty long after the sale.

- From warehousing; pick, pack, and ship; returns; and customer support, the PEW Logistics solution manages the entire customer journey. Each brand maintains its identity while delivering a fast, reliable buying experience that builds loyalty long after the sale. First Party Data and Market Intelligence - Manufacturers gain direct access to real-time consumer behavior and demographic insights. These insights power smarter research and development, helping brands align product design and inventory with actual market demand.

- Manufacturers gain direct access to real-time consumer behavior and demographic insights. These insights power smarter research and development, helping brands align product design and inventory with actual market demand. Marketing and Channel Growth - Available on demand marketing services, including performance media management, SEO, creative content, and email automation, help manufacturers accelerate growth based on their size and internal capabilities.

- Available on demand marketing services, including performance media management, SEO, creative content, and email automation, help manufacturers accelerate growth based on their size and internal capabilities. Inventory Financing and Capital Solutions - Strategic working capital programs optimize cash cycles and protect margins from supply chain volatility. Through PEW Logistics, manufacturers leverage GrabAGun’s balance sheet, access to capital, and established financial infrastructure to scale efficiently without tying up their own working capital.

PEW Logistics represents the scaling phase of GrabAGun’s evolution from an eCommerce retailer to a platform company. Each manufacturer added to the platform compounds the value of the ecosystem — deepening the Company’s recurring revenue base, extending its addressable market beyond retail, and leveraging infrastructure GrabAGun has already built and proven over fifteen years. With three manufacturers onboarded in the platform’s first six months and a growing pipeline across firearms and regulated product categories, PEW Logistics is establishing GrabAGun as the technology backbone of a modernized firearms supply chain.

About GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc.

GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PEW) is a technology-driven commerce and platform company serving the firearms, ammunition, and outdoor industry through two complementary businesses. GrabAGun.com, the Company’s digitally native eCommerce retailer operated by wholly-owned subsidiary GrabAGun LLC, is one of the nation’s leading online firearms retailers, built on fifteen years of proprietary software development spanning dynamic inventory and order management, AI-powered pricing, demand forecasting, and automated regulatory compliance. PEW Logistics LLC, the Company's wholly-owned platform services subsidiary, extends that proven infrastructure to firearms manufacturers as a turnkey DTC solution generating recurring, high-margin platform revenue across fulfillment, compliance, data, and marketing services. Together, these businesses position GrabAGun as the technology backbone of a modernized firearms supply chain, with a capital-efficient model that monetizes the infrastructure the Company has already built.

About Backwoods Suppressors

Backwoods Suppressors was born from a rare collision of elite performance and manufacturing pedigree. Co-founded by Vincent Hancock, four-time Olympic gold medalist in men’s skeet, and Conner Prince, Paris 2024 Olympic silver medalist, alongside Greg Prince, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and a leadership team with a fourth-generation manufacturing legacy of building premium precision products, Backwoods unites world-class shooting discipline with decades of proven manufacturing expertise. At Backwoods Suppressors, we don’t just manufacture suppressors; we redefine the hunting experience. Designed with a singular purpose to support the American hunter, every suppressor reflects a commitment to craftsmanship and reliability. By combining precise machining with real-world expertise, we ensure our suppressors provide the elite reliability required for every hunt.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”), Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), that involve risks and uncertainties. Any statements other than historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and expectations based on current estimates and projections. While we believe these expectations, and the estimates and projections on which they are based, are reasonable and were made in good faith, these statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by words such as “future,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “budgets,” “projects,” “strategy,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “potential,” “seek,” “continue,” “target,” “goal,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “may,” and similar terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and the Company’s actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 12, 2026, and other documents filed or to be filed by GrabAGun from time to time with the SEC. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA. Recipients are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date of this news release, or if earlier, as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to correct, update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required under federal securities laws.