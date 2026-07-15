CentralSquare Technologies and InvoiceCloud Form Partnership to Help Public Sector Organizations Streamline Payments and Expand Payment Options for Residents

LAKE MARY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CentralSquare Technologies, a leading provider of public sector software, has formed an alliance with digital billing and payments platform InvoiceCloud to help government agencies and utilities deliver the convenient, digital-first payment experiences residents increasingly expect.

The integration of InvoiceCloud’s digital billing and payment platform and CentralSquare’s public administration software enables organizations to offer residents secure and flexible payment options – including online, mobile, text, phone, and AutoPay channels – making it easier to pay bills anytime, anywhere. The solution helps agencies reduce manual payment processing, improve cash flow visibility, lower print and postage costs, and frees staff to focus on residents.

“Our alliance with InvoiceCloud empowers our customers to offer modern payment options while streamlining the processes that support those services behind the scenes,” said Manolis Kotzabasakis, CEO of CentralSquare Technologies. “Together, we’re helping communities improve both the resident experience and operational performance.”

InvoiceCloud’s platform also drives digital adoption through automated reminders, paperless billing, and intuitive self-service tools that residents prefer.

“CentralSquare supports thousands of public sector customers across North America, and this alliance extends modern payment experiences to more communities,” said Kevin O’Brien, CEO of InvoiceCloud.

For more information, visit CentralSquare.com.

About CentralSquare

CentralSquare Technologies is the trusted provider of public sector software in North America. Our comprehensive, cloud-based platform connects public safety and public administration, helping communities of all sizes run more safely and effectively every day. More than 8,000 agencies rely on CentralSquare to manage critical operations, from dispatch to records, permitting to payroll. We serve with purpose and stand together with our heroes, committed to supporting the public sector with software built for impact. Learn more at www.centralsquare.com.

About InvoiceCloud

InvoiceCloud provides modern digital payment, customer engagement, and outbound disbursement solutions. The company services more than 3,250 customers across the utility, government, and insurance industries and is a leader in the electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space. InvoiceCloud’s SaaS platform enables continuous enhancements to the customer experience resulting in higher digital payment, AutoPay, and paperless adoption rates. With InvoiceCloud, clients can improve customer engagement and satisfaction while lowering costs, accelerating payments, and reducing staff workloads. To learn more, visit InvoiceCloud.net.