Clara Capital Launches First Strategic Partner on Clara Connect Platform Through Partnership with PTINdirectory

WOODBURY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clara Capital LLC and Clara Capital Servicing LLC, leading providers of alternative financing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced the launch of the first strategic partnership powered by Clara Connect, the company's recently introduced end-to-end marketplace platform designed to embed capital solutions into trusted business ecosystems.

More than simply providing access to financing, the partnership leverages Clara Connect to create a fully integrated digital experience for PTINdirectory members Share

Under the partnership, PTINdirectory, one of the nation's largest online communities serving tax professionals, becomes the inaugural organization to deploy the Clara Connect platform, significantly expanding Clara Capital's ability to deliver financing solutions through strategic industry partnerships. The collaboration represents the first commercial deployment of Clara Connect following the recently announced platform's successful completion and launch.

Through the agreement, Clara Capital will serve as PTINdirectory's preferred financing and capital solutions provider, delivering a comprehensive suite of funding products tailored to the needs of tax and accounting professionals. Financing solutions will include working capital, business lines of credit, equipment financing, merchant cash advances, SBA loan programs, bridge financing, and other custom capital solutions designed to support business growth, technology investments, acquisitions, and seasonal cash flow needs.

More than simply providing access to financing, the partnership leverages Clara Connect to create a fully integrated digital experience for PTINdirectory members. The platform combines intelligent application workflows, automated underwriting, customer engagement, marketing automation, educational resources, and dedicated sales support into a seamless ecosystem that simplifies how tax professionals discover, evaluate, and obtain financing solutions.

Clara Capital will oversee the partnership's technology infrastructure, digital marketing strategy, customer engagement initiatives, educational content, and ongoing sales support, allowing PTINdirectory members to access financing through a streamlined, technology-driven experience while receiving personalized guidance throughout the funding process.

By combining PTINdirectory's network of more than 700,000 CPAs, Enrolled Agents, tax preparers, and accounting professionals with Clara Capital's financing expertise and technology platform, the partnership is expected to create one of the industry's most comprehensive financial resource ecosystems dedicated to helping tax professionals grow and strengthen their businesses.

"This partnership represents much more than an important new relationship—it marks the first deployment of Clara Connect into a live strategic partner ecosystem," said Ryan Adwar, Chief Executive Officer of Clara Capital. "When we developed Clara Connect, our vision was to create a platform that allows organizations to seamlessly integrate capital solutions into the services they already provide. PTINdirectory is an ideal inaugural partner because tax professionals play such a vital role in helping small businesses succeed. Together, we're providing firms with access to the financial resources they need to invest in technology, expand operations, pursue acquisitions, and capitalize on growth opportunities."

"We are constantly looking for opportunities to bring valuable resources, innovative solutions, and strategic relationships to the tax professionals we serve," said Michael Rosedale, Founder of PTINdirectory.com. "Clara Capital's technology platform, financing expertise, and commitment to helping businesses grow made them a natural fit for our community. Through Clara Connect, our members now have access to financing solutions that can help them invest in their firms, strengthen operations, and better serve their clients. We're excited to launch this partnership and deliver meaningful value to tax professionals nationwide."

"What began as a conversation about supporting tax professionals evolved into an opportunity to demonstrate exactly what Clara Connect was built to accomplish," said Mike Lederman, Chief Operating Officer of Clara Capital. "Our team has spent years developing the technology, automation, and operational infrastructure necessary to create scalable partnerships like this. By combining PTINdirectory's trusted reputation with Clara Connect's embedded financing capabilities, we're creating a model that can be replicated across numerous industries."

The PTINdirectory partnership represents the first of several strategic ecosystem relationships Clara Capital is actively pursuing through Clara Connect. The company continues discussions with organizations across multiple industries interested in integrating embedded capital solutions into their existing customer offerings through the platform.

About Clara Capital

Clara Capital is a leading provider of alternative financing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses throughout the United States. Combining advanced technology, data-driven underwriting, and personalized service, Clara Capital has funded more than $400 million to businesses nationwide while helping entrepreneurs access the capital they need to grow and succeed.

The company's flagship technology platform, Clara Connect, enables organizations across multiple industries to seamlessly integrate capital solutions, automated customer engagement, intelligent marketing, and financing workflows into a unified digital experience, allowing partners to deliver additional value while expanding access to capital for the businesses they serve.

About PTINdirectory.com

PTINdirectory.com is a leading online platform connecting consumers and business owners with qualified tax professionals nationwide. In addition to helping individuals and businesses find trusted tax expertise, PTINdirectory.com provides tax professionals with access to education, technology, products, services, and resources designed to help them better serve clients, stay informed on industry developments, and grow their practices.

Through its national network, PTINdirectory.com supports the success of tax professionals while helping consumers and businesses access the trusted guidance they need to make informed financial and tax-related decisions.