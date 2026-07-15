GemPharmatech and Humlab Global Sign Strategic Agreement to Deliver Humanized Mouse Models for Improved Clinical Translation

SINGAPORE & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GemPharmatech, an international provider of in vivo efficacy testing and genetically engineered animal models, and Humlab Global, a Singapore-based developer of humanized mouse models and translational research solutions, today announced the signing of an agreement for the global distribution of existing and novel humanized strains.

The rapid development of advanced therapeutics has increased the need for in vivo models that better predict drug efficacy and clinical translation. Humanized strains allow researchers to observe the efficacy of therapies in a context that more closely mirrors human physiology.

“Humlab’s models are a special addition to our humanized model library,” said Dr. Xiang Gao, Founder and Chairman of GemPharmatech. “Their mission to shift the focus from ‘expanding lifespan’ to ‘expanding healthspan’ is one we deeply admire.”

Humlab’s unique humanized aging models offer mechanism‑level testing of interventions that address senescence, tissue degeneration, and other hallmarks of aging. The agreement also includes models that deliver insights across a range of therapeutic areas, including:

- Autoimmune and inflammatory disease (IBD, SLE)

- Metabolic disease (MASH)

- Oncology

- Infectious disease

Among these, Humlab's novel humanized liver mouse model offers researchers a new platform for studying liver-specific immune and metabolic disease mechanisms, a capability expected to be central to the collaboration.

Dr. Qingfeng Chen, Founder and Director of Humlab, said the agreement represents a win-win for both companies. “The expertise that both our respective companies bring to model development and distribution will enhance our reach and provide a more competitive solution for drug developers across the world.”

“Our goal as a company has always been to have the tools ready for scientists when they need them,” said Dr. Brandy Wilkinson, North American CEO of GemPharmatech. “This agreement will be empowering to researchers across numerous indications where these models can make the biggest difference for patients.”

Chen concluded, "We are confident this partnership will make a meaningful contribution to the global biopharmaceutical ecosystem."

About GemPharmatech

GemPharmatech is a leading global contract research organization offering end-to-end integrated preclinical services, built on the world's largest library of genetically engineered mouse models and advanced in vivo platforms. With more than 30,000 strains of knockout, conditional knockout, humanized and immunodeficient mice, GemPharmatech enables researchers worldwide to accelerate therapeutic innovation across oncology, immunology, neurodegenerative diseases and beyond. The company also provides custom model generation and microbiome research services, along with custom breeding, vivarium rental services. To learn more, visit: www.gempharmatech.com.

About Humlab Global Pte. Ltd.

Humlab Global specializes in humanized mouse model development, immune reconstitution technologies, PDX/PDO biobanking, and preclinical translational research, and leverages the premier scientific resources in Singapore. Its models are recognized as being among the world's best in terms of reconstitution efficiency, stability, and clinical relevance. Humlab has proven capabilities in serving international pharmaceutical companies and top-tier research teams. To learn more visit: www.humlab-global.com.