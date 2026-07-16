Pronto and Hitachi Construction Machinery Enter Strategic Partnership to Advance Open Mine Automation Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pronto and Hitachi Construction Machinery have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a strategic partnership aimed at advancing open mine automation solutions. Through this partnership, the two companies aim to deliver automation solutions that provide customers with a broader range of options to address challenges such as improving mining operations and adapting to changing business environments.

Mine operators have been clear: they want automation that works with the fleets they already own, not another closed, single-vendor ecosystem. Share

Mining companies are increasingly seeking practical and scalable solutions that help improve productivity and safety while also addressing labor shortages. In particular, they are looking for open automation solutions that can be flexibly deployed according to the operating conditions of each mine, while making use of existing equipment and technologies from different manufacturers and avoiding excessive dependence on a single technology platform or vendor ecosystem. Hitachi Construction Machinery and Pronto share the view that meeting these expectations requires an open ecosystem that brings together expertise in mining operations, mining equipment, digital technologies, and automation technologies, enabling solutions to be flexibly adapted to the specific needs of each mine.

The partnership will combine the strengths of both companies. Pronto is the global leader in OEM-agnostic Autonomous Haulage Systems (AHS). Its industry-first tiered AHS portfolio retrofits onto existing haul trucks from any manufacturer and scales from regional quarries to ultra-class, deep-pit operations. Pronto's systems have autonomously hauled millions of tons in commercial mixed-fleet operations, with production deployments spanning three continents. The company's mission is to make autonomous haulage practical, affordable, and available to every mining operation worldwide.

Hitachi Construction Machinery has long supported mining operations around the world through the provision of mining equipment and brings deep expertise in mining operations, together with a global customer base. Looking ahead to its planned transition to the LANDCROS brand in April 2027, Hitachi Construction Machinery is promoting co-creation by openly connecting products, technologies, and partners to deliver new value to customers.

By combining their expertise in mining operations, mining equipment, and automation technologies, the two companies aim to create new value for mining customers.

Comment from Anthony Levandowski, Pronto Chief Executive Officer

“Mine operators have been clear: they want automation that works with the fleets they already own, not another closed, single-vendor ecosystem. Pronto has proven OEM-agnostic autonomous haulage at commercial scale, and Hitachi Construction Machinery brings decades of mining equipment leadership, a global customer base, and an open autonomy vision that we share. Together, we can give every mining operation a practical, affordable path to autonomy.”

Comment from Masafumi Senzaki, Hitachi Construction Machinery President and Executive Officer

“For decades, we have worked alongside mining customers around the world and have developed a deep understanding of their diverse needs and the challenges they face. Through our collaboration with Pronto, we will combine Hitachi Construction Machinery’s equipment expertise with advanced automation technologies to provide customers with greater flexibility and options in adopting automation solutions. This partnership represents an important step in realizing the desire embodied in the “O” of LANDCROS—to openly co-create new businesses and value with customers and partners across the mining industry, and to grow together.”

About Pronto

Pronto is the core technology engine of Atoms Mining, a division of Atoms, the physical AI company founded by Travis Kalanick. Pronto builds the mining industry's leading OEM-agnostic Autonomous Haulage System: a physics-first, tiered portfolio that retrofits onto existing haul trucks and scales from regional quarries to ultra-class operations. Pronto's mission is to make autonomous haulage practical, affordable, and available to every mining operation – deploying purpose-built, gainfully employed robots to take on mining's most essential and dangerous work. Learn more at www.pronto.ai and www.atoms.co.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (TSE: 6305), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a construction machinery manufacturer that globally deploys development, manufacturing, sales, and service businesses for its hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, compaction equipment, and mining machinery, etc. In addition to its new machinery business, Hitachi Construction Machinery is expanding its "value chain businesses" of parts and services, remanufacturing (parts and machines), rentals, and used equipment as it continues to grow together with customers as a solutions provider that offers innovative solutions to customers. With roughly 25,000 employees around the world, the consolidated sales revenue for Hitachi Construction Machinery was 1,405.5 billion yen for fiscal year 2025 (ended March 2026) with an overseas sales revenue ratio of 84%. For more details, please see the company's website.

The company plans to change its trade name to "LANDCROS Corporation" and its corporate brand to "LANDCROS" on April 1, 2027.