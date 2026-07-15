American Academy of Pediatrics and OpenEvidence Announce Collaboration to Improve Pediatric Care

MIAMI & ITASCA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The American Academy of Pediatrics, the largest professional association of pediatricians, announces a new collaboration with OpenEvidence — the leading AI-powered clinical decision support platform — that will provide clinicians with guidance from the latest AAP policies, recommendations, and pediatric research.

By integrating pediatric evidence-based clinical guidance into OpenEvidence, the platform will offer pediatricians access to answers informed by AAP’s authoritative content, with citations to original sources. This access reinforces clinical confidence, enables a deeper review of evidence, and supports high-quality care, when they need it the most.

“AAP is pleased to help pediatricians streamline their workflow and support their ability to deliver comprehensive, patient-centered care,” said AAP CEO Mark Del Monte. “Pediatricians can spend more time with their patients and less time searching for information through the OpenEvidence collaboration.”

“In pediatrics, the AAP defines the standard of care. With this partnership, that standard reaches clinicians on OpenEvidence the precise moment they are seeking guidance for a child in their care," said Mondira Ray, M.D., M.B.I., FAAP, Senior Vice President of Clinical Informatics at OpenEvidence and a practicing pediatrician at Stanford.

Clinical findings from across AAP publications will now be surfaced on the OpenEvidence platform, including findings from Pediatrics, the official flagship journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics and most-cited journal in pediatric medicine, Hospital Pediatrics, the first journal dedicated to pediatric hospital medicine delivering the latest research to optimize care for children in a hospital setting, and Pediatrics in Review the trusted pediatrician clinical review journal for busy medical professionals.

Also available will be content from Red Book: 2024-2027 Report of the Committee on Infectious Diseases, 33rd edition; Pediatric Dermatology, 5th edition; and Bright Futures: Guidelines for Health Supervision of Infants, Children and Adolescents, 4th Edition.

Links to specific AAP clinical information will be incorporated into responses to pediatrician inquiries made to OpenEvidence.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is an organization of 67,000 primary care pediatricians, pediatric medical subspecialists and pediatric surgical specialists dedicated to the health, safety and well-being of infants, children, adolescents and young adults.

OpenEvidence is the fastest-growing and most widely-used clinical decision support platform in the United States, and the most widely used medical search engine among U.S. clinicians. OpenEvidence is trusted by hundreds of thousands of verified healthcare professionals to make high-stakes clinical decisions at the point of care that are sourced, cited, and grounded in peer-reviewed medical literature. Founded with the mission to organize and expand global medical knowledge, OpenEvidence is actively used daily, on average, by the majority of physicians in the United States. Learn more at openevidence.com