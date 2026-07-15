Bonneville Joint School District Modernizes IT and Future-Proofs Student Success Migrating Off VMware with Veeam and Scale Computing, Inc.

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bonneville Joint School District No. 93 (D93), Idaho’s third-largest school district serving more than 13,000 students across 26 schools, is setting a new standard for educational IT innovation. Thanks to the peace of mind offered by Veeam® Software, the Data and AI Trust Company, and Scale Computing, the leader in edge computing and network solutions, D93 has migrated off VMware and modernized its data resilience – ensuring data is secure, governed, and trusted as the district embraces digital transformation and future technologies including AI.

"Veeam is proud to help customers like Bonneville Joint School District modernize their IT systems while putting in place the building blocks for future initiatives like AI,” said Shiva Pillay, GM and SVP of Worldwide Data and AI Trust Solutions at Veeam Share

Like many school districts today, D93 was under immense pressure to modernize its IT environment amid growing complexity, rising costs, and escalating cyber risks. With a lean IT team responsible for safeguarding sensitive student records, administrative data, and digital learning resources, D93’s legacy systems were struggling to keep pace with critical demands of governance, security, and operational trust needed for today’s educational environment, including:

Escalating Costs: The district faced a projected 31% annual increase in licensing fees tied to legacy virtualization technologies, threatening to divert funding away from classrooms and student programs.

The district faced a projected 31% annual increase in licensing fees tied to legacy virtualization technologies, threatening to divert funding away from classrooms and student programs. Time-Consuming Data Backups and Recovery: Prolonged backup jobs stretched to seven hours, straining IT resources and leaving crucial systems exposed. Recovery for essential applications could take hours, risking lost instructional time and administrative delays.

Prolonged backup jobs stretched to seven hours, straining IT resources and leaving crucial systems exposed. Recovery for essential applications could take hours, risking lost instructional time and administrative delays. Rising Cybersecurity Threats: With ransomware and cyberattacks on the rise in education, D93 needed immutable, encrypted backups to ensure rapid, reliable recovery and compliance.

With ransomware and cyberattacks on the rise in education, D93 needed immutable, encrypted backups to ensure rapid, reliable recovery and compliance. Complexity and Resource Constraints: A small IT staff was burdened by manual processes and disparate tools, limiting response times and hindering digital innovation.

A small IT staff was burdened by manual processes and disparate tools, limiting response times and hindering digital innovation. Supporting Digital Learning and Modernization: As digital learning programs expanded, D93 needed a modern, scalable infrastructure to support innovation, maintain governance and security, and prepare for future technologies, including AI.

D93 turned to Veeam and Scale Computing for a unified solution that delivers trusted data resilience, operational simplicity, and a flexible platform to support continued modernization, including future opportunities to integrate AI-powered tools and experiences.

“Veeam enabled us to migrate off VMware without disruption, and its seamless integration with Scale Computing made the whole process easier than we could have imagined,” said Jonathan Voter, Server Administrator at D93. “The result isn’t just stronger data protection and faster recovery – it’s the ability to redirect funds back to our students and confidently scale new technology, including AI-driven tools, knowing that our data is secure and governed. Every decision we make is about putting students first, and our partnerships with Veeam and Scale Computing help us do just that.”

By deploying Veeam Data Platform and SC//HyperCore™ virtualization suite, D93 has achieved dramatic results:

Data Resilience and Trust: Backup windows were reduced by 85%, shrinking from seven hours to just one. Recovery times for critical applications dropped from hours to minutes, ensuring instruction and district operations continue seamlessly, with confidence in the trustworthiness and integrity of data – even in the face of modern cyber threats or operational errors.

Backup windows were reduced by 85%, shrinking from seven hours to just one. Recovery times for critical applications dropped from hours to minutes, ensuring instruction and district operations continue seamlessly, with confidence in the trustworthiness and integrity of data – even in the face of modern cyber threats or operational errors. Financial Impact: By migrating from VMware and leveraging Veeam and Scale Computing solutions, D93 avoided a projected 31% annual increase in licensing costs. These savings are now reinvested directly into classrooms, amplifying student opportunities.

By migrating from VMware and leveraging Veeam and Scale Computing solutions, D93 avoided a projected 31% annual increase in licensing costs. These savings are now reinvested directly into classrooms, amplifying student opportunities. Cybersecurity Confidence: Immutable and encrypted backups safeguard 110 TB of district data – spanning 85 servers and Microsoft 365 accounts for 200 users, ensuring only clean, trusted data is restored in the event of ransomware or accidental loss, and that the district always meets regulatory requirements.

Immutable and encrypted backups safeguard 110 TB of district data – spanning 85 servers and Microsoft 365 accounts for 200 users, ensuring only clean, trusted data is restored in the event of ransomware or accidental loss, and that the district always meets regulatory requirements. Seamless, Trusted Partnership: The integrated Veeam and Scale Computing solution delivers powerful, plug-and-play protection that’s easy to manage, helping the district govern data access, quickly remediate threats, and maintain trust with students, families, and staff.

As schools across the nation grapple with digital transformation, cyber threats, and the potential of emerging technologies and AI, D93 stands out as a model of how to maximize every IT dollar while building a foundation for continued modernization. With Veeam and Scale Computing, the district is protected against today’s threats and is well-positioned for future advancements in educational experiences and technology.

“As the Data and AI Trust Company, Veeam is proud to help customers like Bonneville Joint School District modernize their IT systems while putting in place the building blocks for future initiatives like AI,” said Shiva Pillay, GM and senior vice president of Worldwide Data and AI Trust Solutions at Veeam. “Our partnership with Scale Computing ensures organizations can protect what matters most – student data, learning outcomes, and future innovations – while turning IT investments into real educational impact with trust and control over their data and AI.”

“Bonneville Joint School District exemplifies how forward-thinking organizations can reimagine their entire IT foundation by embracing hyperconverged infrastructure,” said Craig Theriac, vice president of product management at Scale Computing. “With Scale Computing, D93 has gained a robust, easy-to-manage platform that eliminates complexity and overhead. Our partnership with Veeam delivers integrated protection and performance, positioning the district to securely adopt next-generation technologies – while keeping their focus on educational excellence, not IT headaches.”

Read the full case study here: https://www.veeam.com/resources/customer-stories/bonneville.html. For more information on Veeam, visit https://www.veeam.com/.

About Veeam

Veeam®, the Data and AI Trust Company, delivers a unified data and AI trust layer that connects security, governance, compliance, privacy and resilience, powered by shared intelligence across the entire data estate. Veeam helps organizations establish, operationalize and continuously validate trust in their data so it can be used safely to accelerate AI at scale.

In an agentic era, security starts with data. As the market leader in both data resilience and data security, Veeam helps organizations reduce risk and strengthen control across the full data lifecycle by unifying policy-based access and protection controls, governance workflows, privacy safeguards and compliance reporting with resilience built in. Veeam provides deep contextual intelligence across data and identities, automates governance actions and remediation, and enables precision recovery so organizations can rapidly restore operations with clean, trusted data after ransomware, disasters, insider threats, rogue agents or human error.

Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 550,000 customers worldwide, including 80% of the Fortune 500. Learn more at www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and X @veeam.

About Scale Computing, Inc.

Scale Computing, Inc. is the industry’s largest edge-first platform company, uniquely positioned to power the AI-driven future of distributed enterprises. Providing edge computing, managed network security, re-virtualization and hyperconverged solutions, Scale Computing delivers an integrated infrastructure that adapts and scales from one to 50,000 locations. Thousands of organizations around the world rely on Scale Computing to power critical applications with unparalleled ease. Scale Computing is backed by Oaktree Capital Management L.P., one of the world’s largest funds with over $200 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.scalecomputing.com.

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