Litera Relaunches to Unite the Practice and Business of Law on a Single AI Agent

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Litera, the Legal AI platform provider that best unifies the practice and business of law, unveiled a company relaunch and unified platform vision, positioning itself as the Legal AI provider best built to run across the practice and business of law on one agent and one dataset. Building on Lito’s first year in market, the relaunch sets the stage for ILTACON in August, where the company will showcase the next version of its award-winning Legal AI agent across Foundation, GrowthTech, and the broader Litera product portfolio. The relaunch also coincides with the expanded deployment of Litera Foundation 365 across five of the 10 largest law firms in the world.

The practice of law and the business of law have run on separate systems for as long as firms have existed. That ends here: one agent, one dataset, every partner, associate, and business development lead working from the same intelligence. Share

For 30 years, Litera has been the connective tissue of the profession's most demanding work: 10 million document comparisons a month, over a million daily users across more than 15,000 global customers, 99% logo retention, and 99% penetration of the Am Law 100. What changed over the last 18 months is that firms now expect AI to run through every workflow – not just drafting. The relaunch reflects that shift, and the fact that Litera has already built for it.

"Every AI startup in legal is selling a feature,” said Avaneesh Marwaha, Chief Executive Officer, Litera. “We're selling the platform those features run on. The practice of law and the business of law have run on separate systems for as long as firms have existed. That ends here: one agent, one dataset, every partner, associate, and business development lead working from the same intelligence."

Adam Ryan, Chief Product Officer, Litera, added: "AI is table stakes. Trust is the moat. You can't retrofit years of deterministic accuracy, and you can't pilot your way into the Am Law 100.”

The relaunch highlights three areas of platform differentiation:

One Agent across the Firm: Lito, embedded natively in Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, spans drafting, comparison, contract review, institutional knowledge, and client development – no separate tool to learn, no separate login, no separate dataset. Already, 70% of active Litera One accounts use Lito.

Deterministic Accuracy on High-Stakes Work: Litera’s redline algorithm, refined over three decades and 10 million comparisons a month, is rules-based and deterministic. It doesn't guess, and it doesn't hallucinate the way probabilistic models can. For high-stakes work, firms confirm in every major benchmarking exercise that large language models do not match it.

Foundation for the Business of Law: Litera Foundation and Foundation 365, the institutional knowledge and client relationship management (CRM) platform for the business of law, are now used by five of the 10 largest law firms in the world. Native to Microsoft Dynamics 365 and recognized among the top Microsoft AI partners in the Microsoft AI Inner Circle, Foundation is the counterweight to orchestration-only platforms and generic CRM tools that were never built for how firms run.

See It Live at ILTACON

The relaunch features a new brand campaign that went live today, in addition to a refreshed website on litera.com and lito.app. It will be reinforced at ILTACON 2026 in Nashville, Aug. 23–27, where Litera will showcase the unified Lito platform vision. See where Litera is headed: litera.com/iltacon.

About Litera

Litera is the Legal AI platform provider that best unifies the practice and business of law, built on 30 years of legal expertise that no AI startup can shortcut, and engineered for the decades ahead. The company combines purpose-built legal technology with Lito, its award-winning Legal AI agent, to Raise The Bar™ for the legal profession worldwide. With AI solutions spanning legal drafting, document comparison, contract review, knowledge management, business development, and more, Litera serves over 15,000 global customers and more than 1 million daily users, including 99% of the Am Law 100. Integrated directly into Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace across devices, Litera delivers the right data, in the right place, at the right time - reducing context-switching so lawyers can practice law, not manage tools, while winning more business, driving efficiency and the deeper client relationships that fuel sustainable growth. For more information, visit litera.com or follow us on LinkedIn.