Nabis Launches New Service Tiers, Accelerating Brand Growth, Starting with Bloom

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nabis built its business on being the infrastructure that cannabis commerce runs on and is now processing over $1B in annual wholesale cannabis. Today, Nabis announced the launch of a new premium-tier full-suite wholesaling service for brands, with Bloom, a leading global cannabis vape brand, as a founding portfolio brand partner. By entrusting commercial growth and market access to Nabis, Bloom sharpens its focus on building the next generation of vape products, while Nabis combines sales, technology, and distribution reach to enable Bloom to scale into the number-one vape brand in the US.

"This partnership is the first step in Nabis' broader roadmap to offer brands service tiers that meet them where they are and grow with them," said Nabis CEO Vince C. Ning. Share

Why it matters:

Bloom has earned a loyal following for its high‑quality strains, and increased demand has created an opportunity to deepen its current shelf space and reach new shelves through Nabis Sales support. The collaboration expands Bloom’s sales coverage and retail footprint while unlocking deeper insights into buying patterns, ensuring the right products are in stock to meet consumer demand. Together, Bloom and Nabis are positioned to turn growing brand loyalty into sustained, scalable retail growth.

The partnership also kicks off Nabis' strategic expansion of its service offerings, introducing tiered solutions designed to meet brands at their current stage and scale alongside them. Curated California brands, like Bloom, can now tap Nabis for hands-on sales support, adding to the company's existing suite of distribution, wholesale, and financial services.

What Casey Ly, Co-CEO & Co-Founder, Bloom, said: "We've always cared about one thing: making great products and getting them to our customers. In cannabis, getting on shelves and staying there is complicated. Nabis makes it easy. With their marketplace platform and sales support, we can reach more stores sustainably and provide retailers with better insights to meet consumer demand in real time. That frees us up to do what we do best: product innovation and brand marketing. "

What Vince C. Ning, CEO and Co-founder of Nabis, said: “Bloom is exactly the kind of brand we built this service tier for – deeply resonates with a consumer base, proven scale across multiple markets, and ready to be amplified further. Our longstanding relationships with the largest retail network and technology tools purpose-built for cannabis give them immediate leverage and expansion velocity in California. This partnership is the first step in Nabis' broader roadmap to offer brands service tiers that meet them where they are and grow with them."

What’s next:

As part of Nabis’ strategic roadmap to evolve the company and its offerings, it intends to introduce additional service tiers. Nabis’ new sales partner service tier is available in California and is expected to expand its sales infrastructure, including seasoned expertise, new technology-driven sales enablement tools, and brand portfolio of leading products.

About Bloom

Bloom is an immigrant and minority-owned cannabis brand dedicated to delivering a true-to-flower experience. Founded in 2014, Bloom’s global footprint covers more than 1,200 retail partners across nine U.S. states and the UK. Bloom is best known for its proprietary Surf all-in-one vaporizer — a revolutionary platform that seamlessly replicates the experience of consuming flower in a sleek, reliable device. The brand offers three thoughtfully curated collections, Classic, Live, and Rosin, and is currently available in California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Follow Bloom on Instagram and LinkedIn for the latest news and updates.

About Nabis

Nabis is the #1 wholesale platform powering over $1B annually in licensed cannabis commerce across the U.S. Nabis enables thousands of nationwide brand and retailer partners to innovate, launch, and scale strategically. Its integrated wholesale solution includes a best-in-class online marketplace, state-of-the-art multi-channel fulfillment, payment processing, flexible financing, data analytics, and sales and marketing services. Nabis delivers the predictability cannabis operators need to grow. Nabis has been recognized on Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, Fast Company’s 50 Most Innovative Companies in America, and Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500. Learn more at nabis.com.