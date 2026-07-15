Pursuit Expands into One of Canada's Leading Tourism Destinations with Eagle Wing Tours Acquisition

VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE: PRSU) today announced it has acquired Eagle Wing Tours, a Victoria, British Columbia-based whale watching and marine wildlife experience, expanding its portfolio into one of Canada's most visited and resilient tourism destinations and advancing its strategy of investing in iconic experiences in markets with strong long-term demand.

The acquisition marks Pursuit's entry into the Vancouver Island market, a globally recognized destination known for its marine wildlife, natural beauty, vibrant communities and year-round visitor appeal. Victoria welcomes nearly five million visitors annually, highlighting the strength of the region’s visitor economy.

Founded in Victoria in 1997, Eagle Wing Tours is a locally rooted operator known for its exceptional guest experience, marine wildlife interpretation and longstanding commitment to responsible tourism. Operating from Fisherman's Wharf, the company welcomes over 50,000 guests annually through a fleet of five vessels and has built a reputation for connecting visitors and local students to the Salish Sea through conservation-focused interpretation and responsible wildlife viewing practices.

The acquisition reflects Pursuit's Vision 2030 growth strategy, which focuses on driving long-term value through organic growth investments and strategic acquisitions in iconic destinations. By investing in market-leading experiences and exceptional places, Pursuit continues to expand its portfolio of attractions and hospitality experiences across Canada, the United States, Iceland and Costa Rica, serving millions of guests annually in some of the world's most sought-after destinations.

“Eagle Wing has always been about sharing this place in a way that is grounded in respect for the wildlife, the water and the community,” said Brett Soberg, General Manager, Eagle Wing Tours. “Joining Pursuit opens the door to reach more people and grow what we have built, while staying true to what matters most here. We are excited about what joining Pursuit makes possible for our team, our guests and the experience we deliver every day.”

“As one of Canada’s most sought-after destinations, Greater Victoria continues to attract visitors who value authentic, high-quality experiences rooted in nature, culture and community,” said Paul Nursey, Chief Executive Officer, Destination Greater Victoria. “Pursuit’s investment, as an attractions and hospitality leader focused on delivering unforgettable experiences in iconic destinations, speaks to the strength, viability and future business prospects of Greater Victoria. Eagle Wing demonstrates how leadership in sustainability, regenerative tourism and community-based tourism can enhance the visitor experience while driving commercial success.”

Eagle Wing Tours is also one of the first wildlife exploration companies to complete a Now for Nature Strategy, reinforcing its longstanding environmental leadership and providing a science-based framework to guide action across conservation, research, sustainability and education.

For Pursuit, the acquisition represents an investment in a market-leading operator located in one of Canada's most compelling tourism destinations.

“Eagle Wing is exactly the kind of business we look for: market-leading, locally respected, deeply connected to place and operating in a destination with strong long-term demand fundamentals,” said David Barry, President and Chief Executive Officer, Pursuit. “Victoria expands our presence into one of Canada's most desirable visitor markets while adding an iconic wildlife experience that complements our portfolio across North America. This acquisition reflects our approach of investing in exceptional businesses and destinations where we see opportunities for sustainable, long-term growth while preserving the qualities that make them special.”

The acquisition strengthens Pursuit's Canadian portfolio by adding a market-leading operator in a resilient, year-round destination with strong tourism fundamentals and significant long-term growth potential. Victoria's combination of international appeal, conservation values and extraordinary marine wildlife creates a unique visitor experience that aligns closely with Pursuit's focus on iconic places and unforgettable experiences.

Eagle Wing Tours' Now for Nature Strategy and Pursuit's Promise to Place reflect a shared belief that extraordinary places deserve extraordinary care. Together, they provide guiding principles for how Eagle Wing will grow as part of Pursuit: locally grounded, environmentally responsible and committed to creating positive outcomes for people, place, wildlife and future generations.

Eagle Wing Tours will continue to operate as it does today, with no immediate changes to its operations, team, leadership or guest experience. Over time, the business will benefit from access to Pursuit's marketing and commercial capabilities, expanded reach to new audiences and additional resources to support long-term growth.

Eagle Wing Tours’ partnerships, including relationships with local Indigenous communities, environmental organizations, researchers, educators and community groups, will remain central to the experience moving forward.

The transaction closed on July 14, 2026. Pursuit has provided supplemental information related to this transaction for investors on Pursuit’s website under Investors/Events & Presentations.

Images and videos can be accessed here.

About Pursuit

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE: PRSU) is an attractions and hospitality company that owns and operates a collection of inspiring and unforgettable experiences in iconic destinations in the United States, Canada, Iceland and Costa Rica. Pursuit's elevated hospitality experiences include world-class attractions and distinctive lodges, along with integrated restaurants, retail and transportation that enable visitors to discover and connect with renowned travel locations. www.pursuit.com