XDC Network Welcomes NTT DOCOMO GLOBAL as Institutional Masternode Validator

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XDC Network has deepened its roots in Japan, partnering with NTT DOCOMO GLOBAL, part of NTT DOCOMO Group, as an institutional masternode validator on the blockchain's consensus layer. The move marks XDC's first validator relationship with a company from a telecommunications group in Japan, and comes as regulated institutions across the region move deeper into blockchain-based settlement and infrastructure.

NTT DOCOMO Group, including NTT DOCOMO, INC., NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS, Inc., NTT DOCOMO GLOBAL, Inc., and other group companies, provides mobile communications services, as well as financial and payment services, ICT and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprises, and global services and solutions.

NTT DOCOMO GLOBAL's participation as a masternode brings the institutional presence of a major Japanese enterprise group into XDC's validator set.

“A validator is more than a participant, it is a guardian of the network. We are proud to welcome NTT DOCOMO GLOBAL as an XDC masternode operator, bringing a world-class institutional profile to strengthen the security, decentralization, and resilience of XDC Network. As the industry enters the Agentic AI era, trusted blockchain infrastructure will become the foundation for autonomous agents, tokenized assets, digital trade, and machine-to-machine payments. Together, we are building the institutional-grade infrastructure that will power the next generation of AI-driven decentralized finance and global commerce,” said Ritesh Kakkad, Co-Founder, XDC Network.

Japan has been one of XDC Network's most closely watched markets. A joint venture with SBI Holdings, in the form of SBI XDC Network APAC, has already given XDC a foothold in the Japanese market. In addition, SBI VC Trade, has been a long time institutional validator of XDC Network. NTT DOCOMO GLOBAL's onboarding as an institutional validator is a clear signal of XDC doubling down its focus on Japan. With SBI and NTT DOCOMO GLOBAL, XDC Network is well positioned across Japan’s finance and telecommunications sectors.

"NTT DOCOMO GLOBAL builds on the NTT DOCOMO Group’s long-standing experience in supporting the infrastructure that institutions depend on," said Noriyuki Kaya, Head of Service Operations Office, Digital Platform Service Business Division, NTT DOCOMO GLOBAL. "Joining XDC Network as a validator reflects that same commitment, as we look to support blockchain networks and contribute to the next generation of enterprise-grade digital finance."

"The onboarding of NTT DOCOMO GLOBAL as part of our growing list of XDC validators is a strong signal for institutional adoption of XDC in Asia Pacific," said Shanlong James Chen, Chief Partnerships Officer, XDC Network. "This validator partnership with a company from a leading telecommunications group broadens enterprise participation in XDC's validator set and reinforces the network's relevance for real-world financial applications where uptime, security, and scale are critical."

XDC Network is a Layer-1 blockchain built for global trade finance, cross-border payments, and real-world asset tokenization, secured by a network of institutional masternodes operating under its XDPoS consensus mechanism. Each masternode operator stakes a minimum of 10 million XDC and plays an active role in verifying transactions, maintaining the ledger, and participating in network governance.

With NTT DOCOMO GLOBAL's addition, XDC Network's validator set has grown to more than 20 institutional masternode operators, spanning digital asset exchanges, market makers, and now companies from global enterprise groups. The roster includes HashKey, SBI VC Trade, Animoca Brands, Deutsche Telekom, Cumberland, and CertiK, drawing regulated and institutional-grade participants from across America, Asia, Middle East and Europe into XDC's consensus layer, one of the most geographically diverse validator bases in enterprise blockchain today.