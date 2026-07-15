ReliaQuest Named Official Cybersecurity Sponsor of the Atlantic Coast Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C. & TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReliaQuest, the global leader in agentic AI cybersecurity, today announced a multi-year partnership as the Official Cybersecurity Sponsor of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) as part of a new agreement with the ACC and Disney Advertising. The partnership will combine year-round media and activation across ACC sports with conference-supported programming focused on cybersecurity awareness, career exploration, and storytelling around elite defensive performance.

“We are thrilled to add ReliaQuest to our portfolio of tremendous conference partners,” stated ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips Ph.D. “ReliaQuest’s commitment to delivering outstanding cybersecurity defense will positively benefit our 18 member institutions and more than 12,000 student-athletes. This partnership creates new opportunities around cybersecurity awareness, career exploration, and storytelling that connects ReliaQuest’s expertise with the ACC’s tradition of elite defensive performance. This is another example of the incredible momentum in the ACC, especially within our partnerships, and we appreciate Disney Advertising and ESPN for helping make this a reality.”

ESPN will help spotlight ReliaQuest’s ownership of the defensive platform with special content features like ‘Defensive Player of the Game’ and ‘Defense Spotlights.’ The platform will celebrate the preparation, anticipation, communication, and execution behind elite defense across ACC sports, supported by Conference-produced storytelling throughout the year highlighting standout defensive student-athletes. The partnership also includes Conference-anchored educational initiatives, such as the offer of ReliaQuest’s cyber labs program to ACC schools.

“We're proud to partner with one of the top conferences in the country to raise awareness of the importance of cybersecurity defense, as well as the career opportunities within the industry,” said ReliaQuest founder and CEO Brian Murphy. “Cybersecurity, like elite athletics, requires focus, discipline, and a commitment to high-performance. We’re proud to be associated with the ACC, which has championed these values for decades.”

The multi-year sponsorship kicks off this Fall and includes a Conference anchored partnership to explore:

Developing educational initiatives, cybersecurity awareness and offering hands-on ReliaQuest cyber labs programming

Technology innovation showcases at ACC Championship events, highlighting AI-driven cybersecurity

Thought leadership featuring ReliaQuest executives and ACC stakeholders on championship-level defense

Activations connecting athletic defense principles to cybersecurity

About the ACC

The ACC, in its 74th year and 18 members strong, stands as one of the most competitive and revered intercollegiate conferences in the nation. ACC members including Boston College, Cal, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Pitt, SMU, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest are dedicated to upholding the league's founding values of academic excellence, athletic competition at the highest level, and integrity. The ACC supports 28 NCAA sports, with 15 for women and 13 for men, and its member institutions span 12 states. In August 2019, the ACC and ESPN partnered to launch ACC Network (ACCN), a 24/7 national network exclusively devoted to ACC sports and original programming. For more information, visit theACC.com and follow the ACC on Instagram (@accsports), Twitter (@theACC) and Facebook (facebook.com/theACC).

About ReliaQuest

ReliaQuest is an agentic AI cybersecurity company whose platform, GreyMatter, serves as the Agentic Defense for the enterprise—defending organizations against AI-accelerated attacks. Any defender can harness that AI to detect threats, run investigations, execute response, and hunt across their entire tech stack in plain language without requiring any tool expertise. GreyMatter makes this possible through three capabilities: the Universal Translator, which automatically normalizes telemetry across any vendor without data centralization; Detection at Source, at Storage, or in Transit, which catches threats where data lives or as it moves before it is ever indexed, parsed, or stored; and Agentic Orchestration, which combines a natural language operating layer, multiple autonomous agentic systems, and an AI Model Broker that continuously selects the best model for every task based on speed, cost, and accuracy. GreyMatter enables organizations to re-architect their security environment for speed, efficiency, and cost control. ReliaQuest has been making security possible since 2007.

About Disney Advertising

Disney Advertising is responsible for advertising sales and integrated marketing for The Walt Disney Company’s entertainment and sports offerings through linear, digital, social, audio and ad-supported streaming businesses. This includes ABC, ABC News, Disney+, Disney Channels Worldwide, Disney Digital, ESPN Networks, ESPN+, Freeform, Fubo, FX, National Geographic, Hulu, and its eight ABC-owned local stations.