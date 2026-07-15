Marble to Provide AI Tax Solutions to BDO Alliance USA

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marble is now providing AI-powered tax software to clients and independent members of the BDO Alliance USA as part of its Vendor Marketing Program. As part of this program, Marble will be able to offer these growing businesses and professional services firms direct access to its AI platform for tax research, document drafting, and client intake—grounded in federal and state tax law and built for the way modern tax teams work. The BDO Alliance USA is a nationwide association of independently owned local and regional accounting, consulting and service firms with similar client service goals.

“Marble’s inclusion in the Vendor Marketing Program is part of our objective of offering our Alliance members a greater competitive advantage by giving them the ability to leverage additional value-added resources,” said Tom Takasaki, Practice Leader for the BDO Alliance USA’s Business Resource Network. “We strive to establish relationships with product and service providers that can offer the kind of forward-looking capabilities that our Alliance members and their clients need.”

Bhavin Shah, Marble CEO, said: “Independent and regional firms are taking on more complex returns with fewer people, and Marble gives their professionals AI solutions—so they can get citation-backed answers to tax questions, draft memos and client communications, and move through engagements faster without compromising accuracy. We looked for an association with the singular combination of reach and experience offered by the BDO Alliance USA, so we are excited about what our inclusion in its Vendor Marketing Program means to us and our customers.”

About Marble

Marble is building AI for Tax Professionals. Our mission is to empower tax professionals to spend more time advising clients and less time completing manual tasks. Marble is built with enterprise-grade security and data privacy at its core. Our platform supports tax research and the workflows required for tax return preparation.

About the BDO Alliance USA

The BDO Alliance USA is a nationwide association of independently owned local and regional accounting, consulting and service firms with similar client service goals. The BDO Alliance USA presents an opportunity for these firms, by accessing the resources of BDO USA and other Alliance members, to expand services to clients without jeopardizing our existing relationships or our autonomy. The BDO Alliance USA was developed to provide member firms with an alternative strategy for gaining competitive advantage in the face of a changing business landscape. Participants in its Vendor Marketing and Learning Vendor Programs includes non-member firms that serve as vendors providing additional products and services to member firms and their clients. The BDO Alliance USA is a subsidiary of BDO USA, P.C., a Virginia professional corporation.