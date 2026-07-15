-

Aramco Awards Halliburton Long-Term Contract for Unconventional Gas Program

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aramco awarded Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) a multi-year contract to deliver integrated stimulation and completion services for unconventional gas development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This award is part of a broader multi-billion contract, supporting one of the largest unconventional gas development programs globally.

This award builds on Halliburton’s established portfolio supporting Aramco’s unconventional program. Across many of the Kingdom’s unconventional plays, Halliburton delivers a comprehensive suite of drilling and completion solutions. Its integrated service model is designed to support high-intensity development programs and improve operational efficiency, workflow predictability, and execution reliability. This collaboration supports broader regional efforts toward integrated unconventional development programs.

“This award highlights our long-standing collaboration with Aramco and builds on more than 80 years in the Kingdom, while advancing unconventional gas development in the Kingdom,” said Rami Yassine, president, Eastern Hemisphere, Halliburton. “Beginning in the third quarter of 2026, Halliburton will deploy the Kingdom’s first fully integrated intelligent fracturing platform through OCTIV® Auto Frac and Sensori™ fracturing monitoring services to contribute to asset value for one of the world’s largest unconventional fields."

Under the program, Halliburton will deploy intelligent automation solutions for fracturing to optimize performance in real time and support disciplined implementation across multi-well campaigns. These technologies support digital integration across operations while advancing efficiency and operational reliability.

Development activities in the Jafurah Basin are underway. To support this effort, Halliburton plans to increase its investment in local manufacturing, improve its supply chain, and expand workforce development programs within the Kingdom, aiming to scale operations and sustain high performance as unconventional activity accelerates.

ABOUT HALLIBURTON

Halliburton is one of the world’s leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 1919, we create innovative technologies, products, and services that help our customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future. Visit us at www.halliburton.com; connect with us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

Contacts

For Investors:
David Coleman
investors@halliburton.com
281-871-2688

For Media Relations:
Alexandra Franceschi
pr@halliburton.com
281-871-3602

Industry:

Halliburton

NYSE:HAL
Release Versions
English

Contacts

For Investors:
David Coleman
investors@halliburton.com
281-871-2688

For Media Relations:
Alexandra Franceschi
pr@halliburton.com
281-871-3602

More News From Halliburton

Halliburton Wins Integrated Drilling and Completions Contracts for Granmorgu Deepwater Project Offshore Suriname, Operated by Totalenergies

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) wins major integrated well construction contracts for the GranMorgu deepwater development offshore Suriname, operated by TotalEnergies. The agreement includes drilling and completions services for a long-term program. Halliburton will deploy a fully integrated, digital and automation execution model that unites planning, engineering, and operations to improve performance, accelerate learning, and reduce total cost of ownership throughout well co...

Eni and Halliburton Achieve Industry First With Closed-Loop Rig Automation in Deepwater Indonesia

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) today announced the successful deployment of LOGIX™ automation and remote operations on a deepwater exploration well with Eni offshore Indonesia. The operation marks a series of industry and regional firsts that advance closed loop drilling automation and demonstrate performance at scale in complex offshore environments. Global integration of full rig automation with Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) marked the first deployment of this capability...

Pampa Energía Selects Halliburton to Support Enterprise Digital Transformation

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) has entered into a multi-year agreement with Pampa Energía to support the digital transformation of its unconventional operations in Vaca Muerta, one of the world’s most significant shale plays. As regional development accelerates, the agreement supports Pampa Energía’s strategy to scale efficiently, strengthen decision-making, and deliver consistent execution within subsurface and operations teams. “This collaboration is about transforming deci...
Back to Newsroom