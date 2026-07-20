DivcoWest Welcomes Collegium Pharmaceutical to One Lincoln

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DivcoWest, a DivCore Capital company and national commercial real estate investment firm, today announced that Collegium Pharmaceutical, a leading biopharmaceutical company, has signed a lease for 40,288 square feet on floors 11 and 12 at One Lincoln in Boston’s Financial District. The 36‑story, 1.1‑million‑square‑foot Class A office tower completed a transformative renewal in 2025 and now serves as a landmark next-generation workplace for world-class established and growth stage companies.

Collegium's decision reflects everything One Lincoln has to offer, from an elevated workplace experience to an unmatched location. Share

"Welcoming a life sciences leader like Collegium Pharmaceutical to One Lincoln speaks to the versatility of this building and its ability to serve companies across industries," said Mark Roopenian, Managing Director at DivcoWest. "Collegium's decision reflects everything One Lincoln has to offer, from an elevated workplace experience to an unmatched location, only steps from South Station. As companies continue to prioritize spaces that support collaboration and employee experience, we're proud to offer a workplace that meets those evolving needs and look forward to this partnership."

Collegium is a dynamic, biopharmaceutical company delivering medicines with formulation and delivery innovation for people living with complex central nervous system (CNS) and pain conditions. Drawn by the building’s central location, connectivity to South Station, ease of accessibility, and elevated workplace experience, the company selected One Lincoln to establish its new headquarters.

Collegium’s arrival adds a life science presence to a tenant roster that already spans several industries. One Lincoln is home to HarbourVest, a leading global private markets firm; Lovable, a fast-growing AI platform; law firm Sherin and Lodgen; advisory firm CFGI; and flexible-workspace provider WeWork, among others. That breadth of tenancy demonstrates the building’s ability to support companies at every stage and across sectors, from global financial services and legal and professional services firms to high-growth technology and now, life science companies.

"This relocation reflects a broader trend we're seeing across Greater Boston,” said Justin Dziama, Principal at Avison Young, who represented Collegium in the transaction. “As market conditions have shifted, companies are taking advantage of the opportunity to upgrade their workplace experience, improve accessibility for employees and establish a stronger presence in the urban core. For Collegium, One Lincoln provided the chance to accomplish all of those goals in one move."

Relaunched in late 2025 following a comprehensive repositioning, One Lincoln was redesigned to meet the evolving needs of today’s workforce. The building features hospitality-driven design, a best-in-class amenity package featuring a two-story health and wellness club, exclusive tenant dining options, a full game room and wellness suite, and a rooftop basketball and pickleball court plus flexible conference and meeting spaces, all delivering seamless connectivity and an elevated, service-led tenant experience.

“Collegium’s lease underscores the momentum behind One Lincoln and the continued demand for well-located, highly activated office environments,” said Gil Dailey, Executive Managing Director at Newmark, who represented DivcoWest in the transaction. “The building has quickly established itself as a compelling option for tenants seeking a dynamic Boston workplace that supports both their people and their business.”

One Lincoln sits at the intersection of I-93 and the Massachusetts Turnpike, steps from South Station with its Amtrak, MBTA subway, commuter rail and bus connections, and within five miles of Boston Logan International Airport.

Newmark’s Gil Dailey and Dave Martel represented DivcoWest in the transaction, with Avison Young’s Justin Dziama and Connor Hayes representing Collegium Pharmaceutical.

To discover more about leasing opportunities at One Lincoln, please visit www.onelincolnboston.com and follow @onelincolnboston on LinkedIn.

About DivcoWest

Founded in 1993 by Stuart Shiff, DivcoWest, a DivCore Capital Company, is a vertically integrated, real estate investment firm headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Cambridge, Los Angeles, Menlo Park, Washington DC, Austin, and New York City. Known for long-standing relationships and experience across the risk-spectrum in innovation markets, DivcoWest combines entrepreneurial spirit with an institutional approach to commercial real estate. DivcoWest aims to create environments that inspire ingenuity, promote growth, and enhance health and well-being. Since inception, DivcoWest and its predecessor have acquired approximately 66.9 million square feet of commercial space, primarily throughout the United States. DivcoWest's real estate portfolio currently includes existing and development properties in the office, R&D, lab, industrial, retail, and multifamily spaces. www.divcowest.com. Follow @DivcoWest on LinkedIn.

About DivCore

DivCore Capital is an innovative real estate manager with a proven track record of delivering creative solutions that generate returns for investors. Through two real estate platforms, DivcoWest, a private equity firm headquartered in San Francisco, CA, and LoanCore Capital, a lender headquartered in Greenwich, CT, the company manages approximately $32.4 billion in total assets on behalf of institutional investors. DivCore Capital has a presence in target innovation and growth markets across the U.S. and employs over 270 professionals across real estate investment, lending, development, asset and property management.