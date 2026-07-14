-

KBRA Assigns AAA Rating to The County of Cook, Illinois Sales Tax Revenue Bonds, Series 2026; Affirms Rating for Parity Bonds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AAA to The County of Cook, Illinois Sales Tax Revenue Bonds, Series 2026. KBRA additionally affirms the long-term rating of AAA for the County's outstanding Sales Tax Revenue Bonds. The rating Outlook is Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

  • Pledged revenues, consisting of home rule sales taxes, provide robust debt service coverage.
  • Strong bondholder protections, highlighted by a conservative non-impairment covenant (1.35x) and ABT (2.5x).
  • Deep and diverse economic base underpinning the revenue pledge, with no concentration.

Credit Challenges

  • Pledged revenues, which consist of home rule sales taxes, are economically sensitive.
  • The possibility, albeit remote, that the State could make statutory changes to reduce the home rule sales tax rate.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

  • Not applicable at the AAA rating level.

For Downgrade

  • While not expected, a protracted, deep economic downturn that results in a severe long-term reduction in pledged revenues and/or a substantial increase in sales tax revenue debt.
  • Action by the State or County to reduce the home rule sales tax rate or limit revenue collections.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Methodology

Disclosures

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1015970

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Joe Plonski, Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2353
joe.plonski@kbra.com

Peter Scherer, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2325
peter.scherer@kbra.com

Douglas Kilcommons, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3341
douglas.kilcommons@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Joe Plonski, Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2353
joe.plonski@kbra.com

Peter Scherer, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2325
peter.scherer@kbra.com

Douglas Kilcommons, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3341
douglas.kilcommons@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to OBX 2026-NQM10 Trust

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 12 classes of mortgage-backed notes from OBX 2026-NQM10 Trust, a $937.8 billion non-prime RMBS transaction. The underlying collateral, comprising 1,761 residential mortgages, with fixed-rate mortgages (FRMs) and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) making up 93.8% and 6.2% of the pool, respectively. A majority of the loans are either classified as non-qualified mortgages (Non-QM; 40.2%) or exempt (48.1%) from the Ability-to-Repay...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to PK ALIFT Loan Funding 9 LP

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to the Class A-F Notes, Class A Notes, Class B Notes, Class C Notes, and Class D Notes issued by PK ALIFT Loan Funding 9 LP, an aviation ABS transaction (PKAIR 2026-2). PKAIR 2026-2 represents the sixth aviation loan ABS securitization serviced by Apollo PK Air Management (CLO) LP (Apollo PK, or the Servicer), an affiliate of PK AirFinance (the Company). The PK AirFinance platform, which was founded in 1983, provides financing against...

KBRA Releases Research – KBRA CMBS Loss Compendium Update: June 2026

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases the June 2026 issue of the KBRA CMBS Loss Compendium, providing updated loss estimates for all 394 KBRA-rated outstanding conduit transactions. The report, together with the accompanying spreadsheet, also includes data on lifetime realized losses for 22 conduits whose ratings have been withdrawn following payoffs. The compendium uses the following two metrics to present the loss figures: KBRA Lifetime Base Loss (KLBL), which represents our loss estimate...
Back to Newsroom