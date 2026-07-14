Portal Innovations Opens New Jersey Innovation Hub with 16 Founding Member Companies

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Portal Innovations today announced the official opening of the New Jersey Innovation Hub (NJIH), Powered by Portal, launching with 16 founding member companies already committed to the community—the largest pre-launch member cohort across Portal Innovations' national network.

Located within HELIX in New Brunswick, the nearly 30,000-square-foot innovation hub is designed to support emerging biotechnology, life sciences, healthcare, and technology companies by combining state-of-the-art laboratory infrastructure with access to investors, strategic partners, operators, and founder-focused programming.

The founding member companies joining NJIH represent a diverse range of innovation across biotechnology, therapeutics, healthcare, artificial intelligence, and life sciences services, reflecting the strength of New Jersey's rapidly growing innovation ecosystem.

The founding member companies joining NJIH include:

TangGene – Pioneering tissue-specific CD8 regulatory T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases, including disease-modifying treatments for multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis, through a proprietary nanoparticle platform.

– Pioneering tissue-specific CD8 regulatory T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases, including disease-modifying treatments for multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis, through a proprietary nanoparticle platform. Guidant Therapeutics – Developing next-generation immune therapies for cancer designed to improve precision while minimizing systemic toxicity.

– Developing next-generation immune therapies for cancer designed to improve precision while minimizing systemic toxicity. DrRx.ai – AI-powered platform that gives health systems real-time, FHIR-based visibility into patient medications across care transitions, driving avoidable readmissions.

– AI-powered platform that gives health systems real-time, FHIR-based visibility into patient medications across care transitions, driving avoidable readmissions. Favorite Pharma – Focused on advancing precision medicine oncology therapies inclusive of pancreatic and colorectal cancers.

– Focused on advancing precision medicine oncology therapies inclusive of pancreatic and colorectal cancers. Larada Therapeutics – Advancing novel treatments for rare ocular diseases with no currently approved therapies.

– Advancing novel treatments for rare ocular diseases with no currently approved therapies. PumpKin Baby - Developing a natural breastmilk preservative device to also assess the nutritional quality of frozen human milk.

- Developing a natural breastmilk preservative device to also assess the nutritional quality of frozen human milk. PharmaMedic, LLC – Providing pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with medical, regulatory, and product development consulting services.

– Providing pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with medical, regulatory, and product development consulting services. Sampled – Helping organizations unlock the value of biological samples and data to accelerate research and precision medicine.

– Helping organizations unlock the value of biological samples and data to accelerate research and precision medicine. Thrive Genetics – Using genomics and technology to improve addiction care through earlier risk detection and personalized treatment strategies.

– Using genomics and technology to improve addiction care through earlier risk detection and personalized treatment strategies. Ubuntu Research – Supplying clinical strategy, trial design, and operational support to early and clinical-stage biotech companies.

– Supplying clinical strategy, trial design, and operational support to early and clinical-stage biotech companies. PFA Solve – Delivering Rapid, Reliable, and Safe PFAS Detection, Capture, and Destruction Technology.

– Delivering Rapid, Reliable, and Safe PFAS Detection, Capture, and Destruction Technology. Materium Technologies – Developing sustainable, high-performance nanocomposite films using machine learning and materials science for advanced applications.

– Developing sustainable, high-performance nanocomposite films using machine learning and materials science for advanced applications. Scarlet TCR – Genetically engineered T cell therapy that forces stable expression of a receptor to target Human Papillomavirus (HPV).

– Genetically engineered T cell therapy that forces stable expression of a receptor to target Human Papillomavirus (HPV). LeagueMed, LLC – Digital, multi-media investment platform connecting healthcare professionals to private MedTech and Health IT investment opportunities.

– Digital, multi-media investment platform connecting healthcare professionals to private MedTech and Health IT investment opportunities. Phase 1 Solutions – Giving hands-on drug development experience across global top-tier sponsors. Purpose-built for urgent and rescue scenarios and FIH Phase 1 through Phase 1b program delivery.

– Giving hands-on drug development experience across global top-tier sponsors. Purpose-built for urgent and rescue scenarios and FIH Phase 1 through Phase 1b program delivery. BioNJ – New Jersey’s life sciences trade association supporting innovation, collaboration, and industry growth across the state.

"As a growing biotechnology company, being part of an ecosystem that combines laboratory infrastructure with industry relationships and collaboration opportunities is incredibly valuable," said Scott Kachlany, Co-Founder and Chief Scientist of Larada Therapeutics. "We're excited to join the New Jersey Innovation Hub and be part of a community focused on advancing innovation across life sciences and healthcare."

"Opening our doors with 16 founding member companies already committed to the community is an incredible milestone," said John Flavin, Founder and CEO of Portal Innovations. "The response we've seen validates both the strength of New Jersey's innovation ecosystem and the need for a connected national network of environments and a value-driving community intentionally built to help founders start, grow, and scale transformative companies."

The New Jersey Innovation Hub has evolved from concept to reality with a broad collaboration and partnership that includes the State of New Jersey, Rutgers University, New Jersey Economic Development Authority (“NJEDA”), RWJBarnabas Health, Hackensack Meridian Health, Portal Innovations, New Brunswick Development Corporation (“DEVCO”), Johnson & Johnson, BioNJ and the broader HELIX ecosystem. NJIH members have access to private and shared laboratory space, lab equipment, offices, conference rooms, collaboration areas, specialized programming, and Portal Innovations’ national network of founders, pharmaceutical company partners, and some of the nation’s leading research institutions.

"The opening of the New Jersey Innovation Hub marks an important milestone for HELIX and for New Brunswick's continued growth as a center for innovation and entrepreneurship," said Christopher Paladino, President of the New Brunswick Development Corporation (“DEVCO”) and the HELIX. "We're proud to partner with Portal Innovations to create a destination where groundbreaking companies can access the resources, talent, and connections needed to succeed."

Many of the NJIH’s founding members trace their origins to research conducted at New Jersey’s leading research universities, including Rutgers University, Princeton University, and the New Jersey Institute of Technology. NJIH and the HELIX have attracted companies from Europe and across the country with PharmaMedic and Materium Technologies responding to Middlesex County’s international marketing program.

“The Innovation Hub at H-1 will be the hotbed of new breakthroughs in bioscience and a catalyst for economic growth in this region,” said Middlesex County Commissioner Director Ronald G. Rios. “Through the Middlesex County Office of Business Engagement, we attracted an international company, PharmaMedic, alongside a California-based innovator, Materium Technologies, as founding members.”

“To encourage startup creation and catalyze economic growth, Governor Mikie Sherrill is committed to ensuring that entrepreneurs have the resources and tools needed to innovate and expand in New Jersey,” said NJEDA Chief Executive Officer Evan Weiss. “The founding members of the New Jersey Innovation Hub at the HELIX will help bolster the Garden State's leadership in innovation by supporting research, discovery, and breakthroughs in bioscience."

With operations now underway and additional companies expected to join in the coming months, NJIH further strengthens New Jersey’s and New Brunswick's position as a leading destination for scientific innovation, company creation, and entrepreneurial growth.

About Portal Innovations: Portal Innovations is a venture development platform that provides early-stage capital, specialized lab space, and strategic resources to science-driven companies. With headquarters in Chicago and an expanding international footprint, Portal’s Crafted Capital model bridges the gap between scientific discovery and commercialization, helping entrepreneurs transform cutting-edge research into successful businesses.

About HELIX: The Health & Life Science Exchange (HELIX) is a 1.6 million sq. ft., state-of-the-art innovation district providing industries, universities, and entrepreneurs the critical ecosystem to research, learn, work, and collaborate. HELIX will house many of the world’s most brilliant minds, projects, and organizations pursuing critical life-improving innovations that will have a global impact. Located at the midpoint of the Northeast Corridor in New Brunswick, NJ, HELIX is asserting and expanding New Jersey’s leadership position in the global innovation economy.