Clearlake Capital Announces Partnership with Databricks to Advance AI-Enabled Investing and Portfolio Value Creation

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. ("Clearlake"), a global investment firm managing integrated platforms spanning private equity, liquid and private credit, and other related strategies, today announced a partnership with Databricks, the Data and AI company, and West Monroe, a global business and technology consulting firm, to accelerate Clearlake’s portfolio companies’ adoption of data, analytics, and AI capabilities.

Through the collaboration, Clearlake aims to connect investment, operational, financial, and portfolio data in a secure and scalable environment that accelerates enterprise-wide adoption of AI, drives productivity, and delivers measurable outcomes across the investment lifecycle from deal origination and due diligence to portfolio monitoring and value creation. By pairing cutting-edge technology with deep operational support, the partnership endeavors to help Clearlake’s portfolio companies stay ahead of industry disruption and build durable competitive advantage.

“Data and AI are increasingly becoming the core drivers of operational performance, better decision-making, and competitive advantage,” said Tony La Rosa, Managing Director, Technology and O.P.S.® at Clearlake. “This partnership brings together the Databricks platform, West Monroe's implementation expertise, and Clearlake’s O.P.S.® (Operations, People, Strategy) framework to enhance our investment process leveraging AI technologies. The partnership also aims to help our portfolio companies accelerate growth by giving management teams access to modern data infrastructure and practical AI solutions needed to improve productivity, enhance customer engagement, and create durable long-term value.”

“Investment teams in private markets are sitting on a wealth of proprietary data across deal origination, due diligence, fund operations, and portfolio company transformation, but connecting that into a coherent advantage has always been the hard part,” said Andrea DeSosa, Global Head of Capital Markets GTM at Databricks. “By partnering with Databricks and West Monroe, Clearlake is creating a stronger foundation for teams to move faster and act with more confidence, turning proprietary data into context for better decisions with the governance and controls needed to scale AI across the firm.”

“The next generation of private equity value creation will be defined by firms that can connect investment thesis, diligence insights, operational data, and AI-enabled execution,” said Keith Campbell, Global Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Lead at West Monroe, a Databricks Gold Partner that helps clients build modern lakehouse and AI-ready data platforms in just weeks. “Clearlake is positioning data as an operating capability, not just a technology asset, and that mindset can create meaningful advantages from deal origination through exit.”

As part of the initiative, Clearlake also plans to bring Databricks’ capabilities to portfolio companies through its Clearlake AI Labs initiative to help management teams modernize their data infrastructure, with a focus on identifying high-impact AI use cases, building scalable data foundations, and deploying solutions that support measurable business outcomes.

About Clearlake

Clearlake Capital is a leading global alternative asset manager founded in 2006 with over $185 billion of assets under management. Clearlake offers a broad range of investment solutions across private equity, credit, infrastructure, secondaries, co-investments, and other related private market strategies. Through Pathway Capital Management, a division of Clearlake, the firm serves institutional and wealth investors seeking diversified access to private markets. Clearlake seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to businesses across multiple sectors. The firm aims to drive value through its active, hands-on operating approach, O.P.S.® (Operations, People, Strategy), which combines deep operational expertise with strategic and talent-focused initiatives. Headquartered in Santa Monica, Clearlake maintains 14 offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. For more information, please visit clearlake.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About West Monroe

West Monroe is an AI-native global consulting firm built for today’s pace of change. We combine deep industry expertise with modern technology and business transformation capabilities to help organizations move faster, create value, and deliver measurable impact. We don’t just talk about what’s possible—we apply AI and technology where it matters most, pairing strategic insights with hands-on execution to help clients move from strategy to results, faster.

Clients tell us we show up differently. Our employee ownership model fuels an all-in approach grounded in practical execution, measurable impact, and lasting partnership. That commitment has earned recognition from Forbes and Business Insider and made West Monroe one of only 22 companies recognized worldwide for building high-quality careers. See what’s possible at westmonroe.com.