Sagard Real Estate Expands Multifamily Portfolio with Acquisition of Belmont Place in Marietta, Georgia

MARIETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sagard Real Estate (SRE), a leading U.S.-based real estate investment advisor and subsidiary of Sagard, a global multi-strategy alternative asset management firm, today announced the acquisition of Belmont Place, a 326-unit Class A garden-style multifamily community located at 2825 Windy Hill Road Southeast in Marietta, Georgia.

Located in Atlanta’s Cumberland/Galleria submarket, the acquisition expands SRE’s multifamily portfolio and reflects the firm’s continued focus on well-located rental housing communities in established suburban markets with durable demand drivers, strong employment access and favorable long-term fundamentals.

Built in 2004, Belmont Place consists of 12 residential buildings across a low-density 25.75-acre site. The community includes 326 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes averaging approximately 1,055 square feet, along with ample parking. The property is currently 94% occupied.

Residences feature 9-foot ceilings, full-size washers and dryers, plank flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and private balconies. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, clubhouse, fitness center, game center, remote work lounge, tennis courts, outdoor courtyards and a car wash. SRE plans to pursue a targeted capital improvement program focused on select unit renovations and amenity enhancements.

Belmont Place is located approximately one mile from the I-75/I-285 interchange, 10 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta and 21 miles north of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The location provides residents with convenient access to major employment centers across the Atlanta metropolitan area, including Cumberland/Galleria, Buckhead, Midtown, Downtown Atlanta and Central Perimeter.

The surrounding area is supported by strong household demographics and a broad retail and entertainment amenity set. Belmont Place is located within close proximity to Cumberland Mall and The Battery Atlanta, a mixed-use destination anchored by Truist Park, as well as national grocers and retailers including Target, Kroger, Publix, Walmart and Costco.

“Belmont Place is a compelling addition to our multifamily portfolio, combining scale, institutional-quality construction and a low-density site in one of Atlanta’s most desirable suburban markets,” said Matt DiVito, Managing Director, Acquisitions at Sagard Real Estate. “The Cumberland/Galleria corridor benefits from strong demographics, deep employment access and limited directly competitive new supply, all of which support our long-term conviction in the property. We believe targeted upgrades will further enhance the resident experience while positioning the community for durable performance.”

The acquisition aligns with Sagard Real Estate’s strategy of investing in multifamily communities that serve a broad workforce renter base and are positioned to benefit from population growth, employment access, relative affordability and disciplined active management. Belmont Place further expands SRE’s residential footprint in the Southeast and reinforces the firm’s conviction in high-quality suburban rental housing within large, diversified U.S. growth markets. The transaction was facilitated by CBRE. The investment was made in partnership with McCann Realty Partners and Pegasus Residential. This is the third property managed by Pegasus Residential on behalf of Sagard Real Estate.

About Sagard Real Estate

Sagard Real Estate is a real estate investment advisor and operator providing investment management services throughout the U.S., including portfolio management, acquisitions, asset management, development, and property management for investors. With US$6.0 billion in assets under management, Sagard Real Estate offers commercial real estate investment strategies through separate accounts and commingled funds. Founded in 1997, the firm is headquartered in Denver and maintains regional investment offices in New York City, Charlotte, Austin, Los Angeles, and San Francisco metro areas. Sagard Real Estate is a part of Sagard, a multi-strategy alternative asset management firm. For more information, visit www.sagard.com/realestate or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Sagard

Sagard is a global multi-strategy alternative asset management firm with more than US$46B under management, 190 portfolio companies, and 540+ professionals.

Sagard is a global multi-strategy alternative asset management firm with over $46 billion USD in assets under management.* We invest in venture capital, private equity, private credit, and real estate. We deliver flexible capital, an entrepreneurial culture, and a global network of investors, commercial partners, advisors, and value creation experts. The firm has offices in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. For more information, visit sagard.com.

*Pro forma AUM at March 31, 2026, including Unigestion as of December 31, 2025.

For more information, visit www.sagard.com or follow us on LinkedIn.