Redwood Logistics Cut Cost Per Click by Nearly 99% with ZoomInfo

VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, has reported that Redwood Logistics, a leader in modern supply chain solutions, has cut its cost per click by nearly 99%, to as low as $1.20, using ZoomInfo, according to the company.

Redwood knows optimization. It moves freight at scale, and it realized its own go-to-market operations needed the same treatment. When a new senior director of digital strategy took over Redwood's go-to-market technology, the picture was messy: a sprawling tech stack, inconsistent data across systems, and inefficient lead flows that slowed sales, marketing, and operations.

The sharpest pain was a previous intent data tool that promised insight but delivered complexity. It would not integrate with the CRM without an upgrade, so the team shuttled data back and forth and critical account history never fully showed up where reps could see it. Onboarding was a grind of hour-long sessions, and by the end of a 90-day pilot the tool clearly was not a fit. The mandate was simple: unify the stack, clean the data, and let each team move faster.

The better answer was already in-house. Redwood used ZoomInfo's data management and enrichment to normalize its records so they matched across every system, giving it a common data point that flowed cleanly into its CRM and automations. That clean foundation did two things. Accurate, enriched data made paid and owned campaigns far more precise, which drove cost per click down and clickthrough and impressions up. And it powered automated lead routing, replacing a shared queue where reps cherry-picked leads with strategic assignment that tightens speed to lead as the SDR team grew.

The results were broad. Cost per click fell to as low as $1.20, nearly 99% lower. Clickthrough rate rose 310%, and average impressions per campaign rose 350%, according to the company. Redwood also saves 20 to 25 hours a week that used to go to manually researching, verifying, and updating CRM data, while enriched, well-routed leads convert at higher rates.

Today sales, marketing, and operations work from the same source of truth, and Redwood is deepening its use of buying signals to refine outreach, sharpen retargeting, and build pipeline. As the company frames it, the point is not the data itself. It is having the right data at the right time to reach the right buyer across the full journey.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, enables sales, marketing, and customer success teams to execute their go-to-market strategy with confidence. Powered by the industry's most comprehensive B2B data, including more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals, ZoomInfo delivers the intelligence, automation, and integrations that modern revenue teams need to identify, engage, and convert their best buyers.

Learn more at zoominfo.com.