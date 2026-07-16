Projection and Moscone Center Renew Audio-Visual Services Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Projection, a leading provider of event technology services, is proud to announce the renewal of its long-standing partnership with the Moscone Center.

The renewed agreement reinforces Projection's dedication to San Francisco and to the success of meetings and events within the community. Share

Located in the heart of San Francisco's South of Market (SoMa) district, the Moscone Center hosts many of the world's largest conventions, trade shows, and corporate events, welcoming millions of attendees and generating significant economic impact for the region each year.

The Moscone Center has been part of Projection’s venue partnerships since Photo and Sound joined the company through acquisition in 1994. The relationship itself dates back to 1984, reflecting more than four decades of continuous service. This agreement ensures that Projection will continue serving as the preferred in-house audiovisual services provider for the Convention Center.

"We are excited to build upon our strong relationship with the Moscone Center, which dates back more than three decades, and continue providing 'The Projection Difference' to our mutual clients," said Larry Taylor, Corporate Vice President of the In-House Division at Projection. "Our partnership reflects a shared commitment to service, excellence, innovation, and delivering exceptional event experiences. We look forward to continuing to help clients execute seamless, turn-key meetings and events in San Francisco.”

The renewed agreement reinforces Projection's dedication to San Francisco and to the success of meetings and events within the community. Since its founding in 1971, Projection has built a reputation for delivering comprehensive event technology solutions backed by experienced professionals, industry-leading equipment, and a customer-first approach.

“Over the past 40 years, Projection has continually delivered an extraordinary level of products and services, including an outstanding level of personal service,” said Moscone Center’s General Manager Leonie Patrick. “They have shown the ability to work collaboratively with our staff and clients by producing world-class results and earning an extraordinary degree of client loyalty. We are thrilled to continue the partnership.”

Projection’s extensive portfolio of services, which includes cutting-edge audiovisual equipment, technical support, comprehensive event production and tailored event solutions plays a vital role in maintaining the city’s reputation as a world-class destination for events of all sizes.

Together, Projection and the Moscone Center remain focused on delivering innovative event solutions, exceptional customer service, and world-class experiences that will continue to attract leading organizations and events to San Francisco.

About Projection: Projection is a full-service event technology provider, specializing in audiovisual services, event production, and technical solutions for the meetings and events industry. With over 50 years of experience, Projection has built a reputation for delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions to clients across the country. Whether it’s a small meeting or a large-scale convention, Projection offers customized services that ensure every event is a success.

About Moscone Center: Located in San Francisco’s sophisticated and vibrant city center, The Moscone Center is the ideal meeting facility. Surrounded by the 87-acre Yerba Buena Gardens, the venue offers more than 1.1 million square feet of space and a unique urban setting for meetings and trade shows of all sizes. The Moscone Center also features a design that has achieved the highest LEED Platinum certification, making it one of the most sustainable convention centers in the nation. The center sits proudly among hotels, theaters, restaurants, museums, galleries, parks and urban recreation centers and is convenient to all modes of public transportation. Moscone Center was the first major convention center in Projection’s portfolio in 1994. For more information, please visit https://www.moscone.com/.