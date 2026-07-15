ACS Group, Global Infrastructure Partners Launch Coravel, secure first major hyperscaler customer agreement.

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACS Group and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), part of BlackRock, today announced their data center joint venture has secured its first major hyperscaler customer agreement while formally launching Coravel, the operating brand for its global digital infrastructure platform first announced in November 2025 to develop and operate next-generation data centers worldwide.

The long-term agreement covers ~140 megawatts of critical IT load across three purpose-built facilities at Coravel's Dallas-Fort Worth campus and includes rights to ~100 megawatts of future expansion capacity across two additional facilities. Share

The long-term agreement covers ~140 megawatts of critical IT load across three purpose-built facilities at Coravel's Dallas-Fort Worth campus and includes rights to ~100 megawatts of future expansion capacity across two additional facilities. Turner, an ACS Group company, will deliver the campus through a phased construction schedule with staggered service dates through 2028.

The milestone gives Coravel meaningful scale from launch and validates its integrated approach to delivering large-scale digital infrastructure. By bringing together investment, development, construction and operating capabilities, the platform is designed to provide customers with greater coordination and delivery certainty.

Demand for artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure continues to accelerate, but delivering capacity where and when customers need it has become increasingly complex. Securing power, acquiring land, coordinating design and construction, navigating supply chains and operating mission-critical facilities often requires multiple providers across several stages of a project, increasing execution risk and slowing delivery.

Coravel was created to simplify how digital infrastructure is delivered.

By bringing together power strategy, site origination, design, construction, capital and operations under one integrated platform, Coravel provides customers with one accountable partner across the entire data center life cycle, helping reduce complexity, accelerate delivery and move forward with greater confidence.

"The launch of Coravel represents an important milestone in ACS Group's strategy to build a leading global digital infrastructure platform," said Juan Santamaría, chief executive officer of ACS Group. "By combining our proven development, engineering, and construction expertise with GIP's long-term investment strength, we've created a business uniquely positioned to help customers meet one of the world's fastest-growing infrastructure needs."

Coravel is the operating brand for the 50-50 joint venture announced by ACS Group and GIP last fall to develop and operate next-generation data centers worldwide. The platform launches with a 1.7-gigawatt development portfolio, representing 1.2 gigawatts of IT load, across Europe, the United States and Australia.

The business is led by Howard Boville, chief executive officer of Coravel, and an experienced leadership team with expertise in cloud, hyperscale, enterprise technology and digital infrastructure. Together, they bring decades of experience building and operating global technology businesses and helping customers solve complex technology challenges.

“Our customers are transforming the way the world works through AI and cloud technologies, and our role is to help deliver the digital infrastructure that makes it possible,” Boville said. “Customers are increasingly seeking a single, accountable partner that can simplify delivery, reduce execution risk and provide certainty across the entire infrastructure life cycle. Coravel was established to meet that need, and we’re proud to begin this journey with the trust reflected in our first major hyperscaler customer agreement.”

About Coravel

Coravel is a global, integrated digital infrastructure platform that helps hyperscalers and leading technology companies deliver the infrastructure powering the next generation of AI and cloud technologies. By bringing together power strategy, site origination, design, construction, capital and operations under one accountable partner, Coravel helps customers reduce complexity, accelerate delivery and move forward with greater confidence. Backed by ACS Group's proven development, engineering and construction capabilities and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), part of BlackRock, Coravel combines the experience, resources and financial strength to deliver digital infrastructure at global scale. For more information, visit www.coravel.com and follow Coravel on LinkedIn.

About ACS Group

ACS Group is a global, integrated and diverse organization that develops, invests in, designs, constructs and operates projects in advanced technology, energy transition, sustainable mobility, critical minerals, natural resources, social infrastructure and large-scale civil engineering. The group has 157,000 employees worldwide and revenue of more than $57 billion in 2025. For more information, visit www.grupoacs.com.

About Global Infrastructure Partners

Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), part of BlackRock, is a leading infrastructure investor that specializes in investing in, owning and operating some of the largest and most complex assets across energy, transport, digital infrastructure, water and waste management. GIP's scaled platform has more than $200 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.global-infra.com.