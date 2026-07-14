BoldAge PACE Opens East Brunswick Center, Expanding Health Care Options for Older Adults in Middlesex County

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Older adults in Middlesex County, New Jersey now have access to a health care option designed to help them live safely and independently at home. On July 1, BoldAge PACE opened its East Brunswick center, the organization's ninth in the country and third in New Jersey, expanding a proven model of complete, coordinated care to more older adults across the region.

"Every new center means more older adults living the lives they want, in the homes they love, with the care they deserve." - Mary Austin, President, BoldAge PACE Share

The opening comes at a time when America's healthcare system is straining to keep up with a longer-living, more complex aging population, and when family caregivers are increasingly filling the gaps the system leaves behind. Nearly 70% of people turning 65 will need long-term care, and most want to stay home. Few realize there is already a model that delivers exactly that.

BoldAge PACE provides complete, coordinated care that brings head-to-toe medical coverage, free transportation, a vibrant activities center, and support at home, all coordinated by one care team. The model is designed for older adults who qualify for nursing home care but choose to remain safely and independently in their own homes. PACE is covered by Medicare and Medicaid, and many families pay nothing out of pocket.

"Every new center means more older adults living the lives they want, in the homes they love, with the care they deserve. East Brunswick is our ninth center, and I am deeply grateful to every family in Middlesex County who will trust us with their loved one's care," said Mary Austin, President of BoldAge PACE.

"We've seen firsthand what BoldAge PACE means to families in Oceanport and Lakehurst, and we are thrilled to bring that same standard of care to Middlesex County. East Brunswick is a welcoming, diverse community, and my team is ready to build something older adults and their families will feel every day," said Melissa Gagliano, Executive Director of BoldAge PACE New Jersey.

A community grand opening celebration will be announced in the coming weeks. Members of the press interested in attending or scheduling a center tour can contact Monique Credel, New Jersey Outreach & Engagement Director at MCredle@BoldAgePace.com.

BoldAge PACE is now enrolling participants in East Brunswick and at centers across the country. The East Brunswick center is located at 25 Kennedy Boulevard, Suite 600, East Brunswick, NJ 08816. To learn more or to see if a loved one qualifies, visit BoldAgePACE.com or call 855.801.2653 (TTY: 711).

About BoldAge PACE

BoldAge PACE is a Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly dedicated to helping older adults live meaningful, independent lives at home. Through a complete, coordinated model of care, including full medical coverage, free transportation, a vibrant activities center, and support at home, BoldAge PACE serves older adults who qualify for nursing home level of care but choose to remain safely in their own communities.

The program currently operates centers in Fresno, CA; Crestwood, IL; Evansville, IN; Owensboro, KY; Lakehurst, NJ; Oceanport; NJ; East Brunswick, NJ, Columbus, OH; and North Charleston, SC, with additional centers in development. Together, we are helping older adults live boldly, safely, and joyfully at home.