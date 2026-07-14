BioTalent Canada and Fairleigh Dickinson University Vancouver Partner to Strengthen Life Sciences Talent Development

OTTAWA, Ontario & VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioTalent Canada and Fairleigh Dickinson University (FDU) Vancouver have announced a new partnership designed to advance workforce development, deepen industry engagement and support growth in British Columbia’s life sciences sector.

By working with FDU Vancouver, we can help create practical pathways between learning and employment while supporting students, employers and communities through industry-informed talent development. Share

The partnership brings together BioTalent Canada’s expertise in bioscience workforce development, labour market intelligence, skills development and employer engagement with FDU Vancouver’s growing focus on career-connected education, including opportunities tied to its Master of Administrative Studies program, Master of Health Administration, other health-related programming, internships and capstone projects. Together, the organizations will explore opportunities to connect students, educators and employers in ways that support real-world learning and help address evolving talent needs of Canada’s bio-economy.

As FDU Vancouver prepares for its move to Oakridge Park and the opening of new spaces that will support learning, collaboration and community events, this partnership reflects a shared commitment to building stronger connections between education and industry. With FDU Vancouver approaching two decades in Vancouver, the timing underscores the institution’s continued investment in the region and its strategic expansion into sectors such as health, health-adjacent programs and life sciences.

“This partnership reflects the kind of collaboration needed to strengthen Canada’s life sciences workforce,” says Rob Henderson, President and CEO of BioTalent Canada. “As an organization focused on the talent needs of Canada’s bio-economy, we know that stronger connections between education and industry are essential to building a skilled, future-ready workforce. By working with FDU Vancouver, we can help create practical pathways between learning and employment while supporting students, employers and communities through industry-informed talent development.”

“This is an important moment for FDU Vancouver as we continue to grow our presence in British Columbia and deepen our focus on strategic partnerships that create value for students, employers and the wider community,” said Mark Chiarello, Chief Operating Officer of FDU Vancouver. “Partnering with BioTalent Canada strengthens our ability to connect academic learning with industry needs and supports our goal of contributing meaningfully to the future of life sciences in the province.”

For BioTalent Canada, the partnership creates new opportunities to engage emerging talent and foster stronger relationships with post-secondary institutions that are investing in the future of the bio-economy. For FDU Vancouver, it reinforces efforts to raise awareness of its evolving academic and community role, while supporting its ambitions to grow its footprint in life sciences and related fields through meaningful collaboration.

The partnership also reflects a broader opportunity for organizations across Canada to work collaboratively in developing the talent, skills and connections needed to support innovation and growth in the bio-economy. BioTalent Canada is actively seeking to connect with academic institutions, employers and sector organizations that share a commitment to building a resilient, inclusive and future-ready bio-economy workforce.

Additional details about upcoming initiatives, events and opportunities connected to the partnership will be shared in the coming months.

Rob Henderson is available for comment.

About BioTalent Canada

BioTalent Canada is a trusted source of labour market intelligence, workforce insights and industry-informed talent solutions for Canada’s bio-economy. Through research, employer supports, career development resources and skills-building programs, the organization helps bioscience employers find, develop and retain the talent they need to innovate and grow.

About Fairleigh Dickinson University Vancouver

Since 2007, FDU Vancouver has delivered personal, global and transformational education in British Columbia. A comprehensive public-minded, not-for-profit university, it offers industry-aligned undergraduate and graduate programs in business, health, hospitality and tourism, humanities and information technology.

FDU Vancouver combines classroom learning with practical experience through internships and co-op opportunities. With small class sizes, dedicated research faculty and strong student supports, FDU Vancouver helps students build the skills and networks they need to succeed. Learn more at fdu.edu/vancouver.