Racepoint Bolsters Embedded Tech Practice with RISC-V Innovator MIPS

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, earned-first creative agency, Racepoint Global, announced that MIPS joins Racepoint’s growing roster of embedded technology clients. Building on the agency’s expertise working with semiconductor innovators, this collaboration will amplify MIPS’ leadership in advancing the next wave of Physical AI across key industry tradeshows and events.

MIPS offerings for Physical AI platforms in transportation, robotics, and embedded computing connect open processor IP, software tools, custom silicon, and manufacturing for the next era of intelligent systems. Racepoint has extensive experience working with companies across the RISC-V ecosystem and the broader semiconductor landscape to unlock the value of AI and other breakthrough technologies.

“MIPS is undergoing a significant transformation as we expand our capabilities to enable agentic AI to move from the data center to the autonomous edge for Physical AI,” said James Prior, marketing at MIPS. “Racepoint will be a pivotal part of that strategy as we strengthen our presence at key industry events and drive the conversation of Physical AI platform enablement as a single holistic partner.”

Racepoint will support MIPS' global speaking program to elevate the company's presence at industry events and tradeshows, leveraging the intersection of experiential and earned-first amplification to extend the reach and impact of every engagement. Racepoint will also drive the brand's media and industry analyst activities at these events. With years of experience at leading tech and embedded tradeshows such as CES, MWC, and embedded world, Racepoint specializes in helping clients turn these events into powerful platforms for visibility and impact.

“Racepoint has been at the forefront of the RISC-V movement for years, supporting RISC-V International and the companies helping transform the architecture into a global standard. MIPS is a pioneering brand driving RISC-V momentum and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible at the intersection of RISC-V and AI, making it a natural addition to our roster of industry-defining innovators,” said Bill Davies, CEO, Racepoint Global. “We’re excited to partner with MIPS as it continues to drive innovation and bring their breakthroughs into the spotlight through earned-first storytelling and strategic speaking programs.”

About Racepoint Global

Racepoint Global is an earned-first creative agency that unlocks the value of technology. Founded by PR pioneer Larry Weber, Racepoint partners with startups and global leaders to turn breakthrough innovations into stories that earn attention, build trust, and drive business impact. For more than 20 years, our integrated communications strategies have helped companies introduce what's next to the world. To learn more, visit www.racepointglobal.com.

About MIPS

MIPS develops tools, software, and compute required for building autonomous edge computing platforms. With over 40 years of history in computing innovation and mission critical platforms, MIPS is uniquely positioned to advance the adoption of Physical AI in transportation, robotics, and other embedded markets. MIPS technology is based on the open RISC-V instruction set architecture and uses a modular, standards-based approach to build workload-focused solutions. For more information, visit MIPS.com.