RXO Partners with Highway to Enhance Freight Security and Streamline Carrier Onboarding

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RXO (NYSE: RXO), a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Highway, the leading technology provider specializing in Carrier Identity® solutions. This collaboration is designed to strengthen RXO’s network integrity, enhance operational efficiency, and provide a more secure experience for both carriers and customers.

Highway will become part of RXO’s award-winning multi-layered defense strategy designed to combat theft and fraud. Share

As cargo theft and freight fraud increasingly pose significant threats to the U.S. supply chain, RXO continues to take proactive steps to protect its network. By integrating Highway’s advanced fraud prevention capabilities, RXO can verify carrier information with even greater speed and accuracy, reducing fraud risk and streamlining the approval process.

"Our partnership with Highway enhances our industry-leading efforts to create a more secure and transparent supply chain," said Lou Amo, president of RXO’s truck brokerage business. "This platform not only helps us mitigate risk but also simplifies the experience for our carrier partners by reducing delays and back-and-forth communication once they are onboarded.”

As part of this initiative, RXO is introducing Highway’s Load Lock+ ELD Tracking feature. This tool is designed to enhance in-transit visibility and strengthen load security by providing real-time data.

“Freight fraud requires a united front, and we are honored to partner with an industry leader like RXO to address these challenges,” said Michael Caney, chief commercial officer at Highway. “By streamlining vetting and providing unprecedented visibility, we are helping RXO create a secure, more efficient environment for every load moved.”

Highway will become part of RXO’s award-winning multi-layered defense strategy designed to combat theft and fraud. By integrating advanced technology with expert human oversight, RXO maintains an identity-driven ecosystem that proactively identifies threats like chameleon carriers and double brokering before they can impact the supply chain. These industry-leading efforts were recently recognized with two major honors: CargoNet’s "Best in Cargo Security" Award, celebrating RXO’s commitment to fraud detection and intelligence sharing, and the FreightWaves Fraud Fighters award, which acknowledges the company’s innovative, data-driven approach to mitigating dynamic risks. These accolades reinforce RXO's standing as a trusted leader dedicated to securing every shipment.

About RXO

RXO (NYSE: RXO) is a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions. RXO offers tech-enabled truck brokerage services together with complementary solutions including managed transportation and last mile delivery. The company combines massive capacity and cutting-edge technology to move freight efficiently through supply chains across North America. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. Visit RXO.com for more information and connect with RXO on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Highway

Highway is the leading technology provider specializing in Carrier Identity® solutions for freight brokers, empowering them to reduce fraud and streamline the digital booking process. By Automating compliance, Highway gives brokers the ability to enforce an all-new standard, enabling them to efficiently identify the right carrier for every load and build their network with speed and security. With a commitment to transparency, trust, and truth, Highway equips brokers with the data necessary to focus on delivering exceptional service while driving business growth without fear of fraud. For more information, visit highway.com.