Humanrace Expands into Performance Care with the Launch of Smoothing Body Scrub and Recovery Body Lotion

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humanrace, a multi-category performance ecosystem and wellbeing brand founded by Pharrell Williams, announces the launch of its all-new Smoothing Body Scrub and Recovery Body Lotion, two new performance care products designed to support the body through movement, recovery, and daily renewal.

Available on Humanrace.com, the new products mark an important evolution for Humanrace as it expands beyond its roots in premium skincare into a broader ecosystem of tools for living. Built on the belief that longevity is the output of intentional daily care, Humanrace is redefining recovery as more than a post-workout moment. It is a necessary ritual of renewal, helping the body return to balance and supporting its ability to keep going.

"The body does its best work when we take care of it. That's why we built this recovery system,” said Pharrell Williams, founder of Humanrace. “I've worked with Dr. Elena Jones, who's been my dermatologist for more than two decades, on every Humanrace formula. Whenever we create a product, it has to perform. Every ingredient has a purpose—magnesium and copper gluconate to release tension, boswellia to soothe, peptides and ceramides to rebuild the skin barrier. Humanrace is high-performance skincare.”

The launch introduces two complementary products that reflect Humanrace’s “Products with a Purpose” philosophy: the Smoothing Body Scrub, formulated to refine and renew skin through physical and chemical exfoliation, and the Recovery Body Lotion, the brand’s first performance-led bodycare product designed to support skin and comfort the body after movement. Together, the duo broadens Humanrace’s approach from skincare to performance care, creating a purposeful system that supports the full rhythm of daily life.

A campaign set along the Atlantic coastline accompanies the launch, featuring members of Biarritz Sauvetage Côtier, one of the world's most respected surf lifesaving organizations. Through reflections from professional surf lifesavers dedicated to keeping people safe in the water, the campaign explores recovery as an essential part of performance, celebrating the endurance, discipline, and recovery practices that make their work possible.

The Smoothing Body Scrub

Designed to reveal smoother, brighter, softer skin while preparing the body for hydration, the Smoothing Body Scrub formula features a high-performance blend of physical and chemical exfoliants, including rice particles to gently smooth the skin’s surface and mandelic acid to help refine texture and brighten the look of skin. Salicylic acid supports clearer-looking skin by helping to unclog pores and smooth rough areas, while ceramides help support the skin barrier after exfoliation, reducing moisture loss and sensitivity.

The formula is rounded out with a botanical barrier and repair complex, including shea butter, sunflower seed oil, and tiger leaf extract, helping nourish, soften, and soothe the skin. Its plush, grain-rich texture transforms into a milky lather upon contact with water, creating a sensorial ritual that leaves skin feeling balanced and ready for the Recovery Body Lotion.

The Recovery Body Lotion

Created to support both skin and body post-movement, the lightweight, silky formula is powered by a purposeful blend of recovery-focused ingredients, including ginger root, known for its warming and circulation-boosting properties, to help ease feelings of stiffness and discomfort in fatigued areas. Frankincense, an aromatic resin derived from the Boswellia tree, brings naturally soothing properties that help comfort muscle soreness and joint discomfort by calming areas of localized tension. African resurrection plant helps skin retain and recover moisture under stress, making it especially beneficial post-workout, when skin can feel dehydrated and depleted.

The formula also features magnesium to help promote a feeling of physical relaxation, copper gluconate for skin vitality and peptides, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid to help support skin resilience, reinforce the skin barrier, and deliver lasting hydration.

"Skin is our largest organ, so it is only natural that it's part of the recovery conversation," said Dr. Elena Jones, MD, Chief Dermatologist for Humanrace and a NYC-based board-certified dermatologist. "What sets our brand apart is discipline. We combine clinical skin health, mineral-rich actives, and performance-minded botanicals, but only in combinations backed by science, and nothing makes it into a formula unless it earns its place. For this line, each product is designed to perform for the body after movement, supporting the skin barrier, replenishing hydration, and comforting the body. There is nothing quite like it in the category."

The Smoothing Body Scrub (190 ml / 6.7 oz) retails for $48 USD and the Recovery Body Lotion (145 ml / 5 oz) retails for $52 USD.

Global pricing:

Smoothing Body Scrub: $48 USD | 42 EUR | 36 GBP | 68 CAN | 69 AUD

Recovery Body Lotion: $52 USD | 45 EUR | 39 GBP | 74 CAN | 74 AUD

Recovery Kit: $90 USD | 79 EUR | 67 GBP | 128 CAN | 130 AUD

All Humanrace products are designed with intention, from formula to packaging. The brand’s custom-patented packaging features refillable vessels made with more than 50 percent post-consumer recycled landfill plastic, while an innovative heat-sealing method for refills helps eliminate the need for single-use plastic caps, saving 1,200 plastic caps. Humanrace products are clean, vegan, cruelty-free, all-gender, and formulated to EU standards without parabens, silicones, or mineral oils.

To learn more and discover Humanrace’s all-new Smoothing Body Scrub and Recovery Body Lotion, along with its existing lineup including the Rice Powder Cleanser, Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator, and Humidifying Face Cream, visit: www.humanrace.com.

BE WELL.

ABOUT HUMANRACE

Humanrace was founded in 2020 by Pharrell Williams with a mission to revolutionize being well through innovative and thoughtfully designed products that transform daily routines into rituals. The brand creates performance tools for living well, supporting the body, mind, and spirit through care, intention, and function.

Rooted in a human-centered philosophy, Humanrace believes that how a product makes you feel when you use it, wear it, or see it in your home is as essential as its quality and performance. As the brand evolves from premium skincare into a multi-category performance ecosystem, Humanrace continues to develop products that support the full rhythm of daily life, from skincare and body care to movement, recovery, and intentional living. Humanrace all-gender formulations are vegan, cruelty-free, and fragrance-free, and are presented in sustainable, refillable packaging with braille for accessibility. Humanrace’s award-winning skincare and body care collections are available at Humanrace.com.

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