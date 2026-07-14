EdgeConneX Expands Hello World Partnership to Bring AI Literacy and STEM Curriculum to More Than 100,000 Students by Early 2027

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EdgeConneX®, a pioneer in global Build-to-Suit and Build-to-Density data center solutions, today announced an expanded partnership with Hello World to bring AI literacy, STEM and digital infrastructure curriculum to more U.S. students. Building on the program’s considerable success in Bastrop County, the expansion reflects EdgeConneX commitment to education, workforce readiness and long-term community impact.

In collaboration with Bastrop County leadership, EdgeConneX has been working to align its community investment initiatives with local education priorities. Through its partnership with Hello World, an Austin-based curriculum and teacher training organization, EdgeConneX has introduced K-12 experiential learning programs across the four Independent School Districts (ISD) and 36 schools in Bastrop County, reaching nearly 15,000 students. The company’s long-term commitment funds Hello World’s AI and STEM curriculum across Bastrop ISD, Elgin ISD, McDade ISD and Smithville ISD through the 2030 school year.

EdgeConneX and Hello World plan to continue expanding the program to additional districts across Texas and other markets in which EdgeConneX operates. In Texas alone, EdgeConneX sponsorship makes the program available to nearly 50,000 students, representing half of its goal of reaching 100,000 students annually by early 2027. EdgeConneX and Hello World are also developing data center-specific modules to expand student exposure to digital infrastructure and related career pathways.

EdgeConneX was recently recognized with the Bastrop ISD Partners in Education Award for its collaboration with district leaders, educators and families. The recognition underscores the company’s growing partnership with Bastrop County and its focus on long-term value for students and the broader community.

“Our mission as a school district is grounded in the motto, 'Their Future is Our Focus' because we are ALL IN for our students. Through this partnership with EdgeConneX and Hello World, Bastrop ISD students are being exposed to AI, STEM and digital infrastructure in ways that are engaging, relevant and connected to real-world opportunities. We appreciate EdgeConneX investment in our schools and their commitment to helping strengthen education and opportunity for all students in Bastrop County.” - Dr. Kristi Lee, Bastrop ISD Superintendent

“Bastrop County leaders have shown a clear vision for expanding access to learning and opportunity for young people and have established the precedent for us to expand our initiative throughout the U.S. We are proud to support that vision through our partnership with Hello World and honored to be recognized by Bastrop ISD as we continue investing in the community’s long-term success.” - Phillip Marangella, Chief Marketing Officer at EdgeConneX

“We care deeply about creating a future where every young person has a path forward in Bastrop County. I personally requested the inclusion and development of a Bastrop County Education and Training facility, fully funded by EdgeConneX, that will host programs to help educate, train and prepare our community for opportunities in the digital economy right here in Bastrop County. Investing in education strengthens our students, families and community as a whole, and we are grateful for partners helping open more doors for the next generation.” - Commissioner David Glass, Bastrop County

“What stands out most about Bastrop County is the passion its leaders have for education and mentoring of its youth. They had a clear vision to create more opportunities for students to learn, grow, and see what is possible for their future, and we are grateful to help bring that vision to life. EdgeConneX has been a true partner in supporting educators, students and families across this community.” - Sabina Bharwani, Founder and CEO, Hello World

In addition to its work with Hello World, EdgeConneX is supporting other local programs that connect students, teachers and families across Bastrop County, including:

Bastrop County Education and Training facility : Hands on training and real-world learning center to support building Bastrop’s future workforce

: Hands on training and real-world learning center to support building Bastrop’s future workforce Bastrop Education Foundation - Title Sponsor (2026): Supporting teacher grants and classroom initiatives.

Supporting teacher grants and classroom initiatives. Bastrop County STEAMFest - Sponsor (2026): Engaging students, parents and teachers on data center careers and sustainability.

Engaging students, parents and teachers on data center careers and sustainability. Elgin Livestock Show - 4-H Mock Auction Sponsor: Supporting youth agriculture and leadership programs across the county.

Supporting youth agriculture and leadership programs across the county. Smithville FFA Jamboree - Event Sponsor: Investing in FFA programs that connect students to career pathways and community leadership.

ABOUT EDGECONNEX®

Backed by EQT Infrastructure, part of the global investment organization EQT, EdgeConneX provides a full range of sustainable data center solutions worldwide. We work closely with our customers to offer choices in location, scale, and type of facility, from Build-to-Suit to Build-to-Density. EdgeConneX is a global leader in anytime, anywhere, and any scale data center services for a diverse portfolio of industries, including Cloud, AI, Content, Networks, and more. With a mission predicated on taking care of our customers, our people, and our planet, EdgeConneX strives to Empower Your Edge.

ABOUT HELLO WORLD

Hello World delivers immersive AI, STEM and digital infrastructure curriculum to K–12 students through partnerships with school districts and corporate sponsors. Its platform is designed to scale alongside district needs, helping expand access to technology education for students regardless of geography or resources.