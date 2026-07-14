Andersen Consulting Deepens Advisory Solutions in Turkey with ODS Consulting Group

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting adds collaborating firm ODS Consulting Group, enhancing its platform across digital transformation, talent strategy, and operational advisory services.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Turkey, ODS Consulting Group provides advisory services to organizations seeking growth, talent, and investment opportunities in Turkey and international markets. The firm supports clients through international business development and export consulting, recruitment and talent management solutions, and investment advisory services, helping businesses expand operations, access new markets, attract qualified talent, and navigate the Turkish business landscape. With a multidisciplinary approach and deep local expertise, ODS delivers tailored strategies that drive sustainable growth and long-term value creation.

“Since our founding, we have focused on helping organizations build sustainable growth through a combination of strategic insight and practical execution,” said Onur Seçkin, co-founder of ODS Consulting Group. “Working with Andersen Consulting enables us to broaden our capabilities and support clients with more integrated solutions across technology, talent, and global expansion.”

“Companies navigating transformation need solutions that extend beyond technology alone,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “ODS Consulting Group adds strength in aligning digital initiatives with workforce and operational priorities.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.