Northbase Finance Closes Capital Partnership with Oaktree to Support Equipment Financing Platform

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northbase Finance Inc. (“Northbase” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the closing of a revolving credit facility with Oaktree through its Asset-Backed Finance strategy, providing up to US$300 million in scalable financing capacity. The facility will support the continued expansion of Northbase’s North American equipment financing platform, focused on critical operating assets across power generation, compression, energy transformation infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States and Canada.

Northbase has grown its managed portfolio by more than 100% year-over-year and continues to see significant demand from operators, equipment providers, sponsors and intermediaries for flexible financing solutions, including leases, rentals, progress payments, sale-leaseback arrangements.

“Northbase was built to finance complex, asset-intensive transactions that require sector expertise, flexible structuring, and conviction in the underlying equipment,” said Eva Kiefer, President and CFO of Northbase. “Our partnership with Oaktree expands Northbase’s capacity to serve our clients across larger transactions, longer terms, and a broader range of equipment types. With this facility, Northbase is positioned to be a true alternative for customers whose needs do not fit within traditional financing frameworks.”

"Equipment providers and operators need financing partners who understand the equipment, the end-market, and the commercial objective behind each transaction – whether closing an equipment sale, deploying a project, expanding a fleet or refinancing in-field assets," said John Forgeron, Executive Chairman of Northbase. "Northbase is purpose-built to bridge that gap. Oaktree's partnership is a powerful validation of the Northbase platform and materially expands our ability to finance the critical assets that keep the North American economy running."

Rana Mitra, Managing Director in Oaktree’s Asset-Backed Finance and Structured Credit strategy, said, “Oaktree’s Asset-Backed Finance strategy has a long history of investing in the equipment finance sector, and we are pleased to partner with Northbase as it continues to grow its platform. Northbase’s sector expertise, disciplined underwriting, and robust operating and servicing model positions it well to meet the growing demand for flexible equipment financing solutions.”

Advisors

Cantor Fitzgerald served as sole placement agent and sole structuring advisor to Northbase. Alston & Bird LLP served as legal counsel to Northbase.

About Northbase

Northbase Finance Inc. is an independent North American equipment finance platform providing asset-backed capital solutions for critical operating equipment across the energy, power, energy transformation, and commercial and industrial sectors, including compression, power generation, process equipment, CNG and LNG applications, and related energy infrastructure. The Company acquires and finances new and in-field equipment through a variety of structures, including leases, rentals, progress payments, sale-leasebacks, and other financing arrangements. Northbase provides operators, OEMs, equipment providers, sponsors, and financial intermediaries with an alternative to traditional bank, captive-finance, or rental-company programs that may be constrained by terms or complexity. Northbase can offer longer-dated terms, higher advance rates, operational flexibility, and customized financing structures and covenant packages aligned with each asset’s use, economics, and cash-flow profile. For more information, visit www.northbasefinance.com.

About Oaktree Capital Management

Oaktree is a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments, with $224 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026. The firm emphasizes an opportunistic, value-oriented, and risk-controlled approach to investments in credit, equity, and real estate. The firm has more than 1,500 employees and offices in 26 cities worldwide. For additional information, please visit Oaktree’s website at http://www.oaktreecapital.com/.