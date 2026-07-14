Infios Accelerates Warehouse Performance Innovation With Addition of vaibe

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infios, a global leader in Intelligent Supply Chain Execution, today announced that vaibe will join the Infios suite of solutions, advancing warehouse performance through the combined power of technology and people. vaibe, a gamification platform designed for warehouse environments, uses game mechanics to increase frontline engagement, motivation and productivity, and will strengthen the Infios portfolio with its workforce performance capabilities.

Originally developed through Körber’s internal digital innovation process, vaibe has evolved into a differentiated solution that addresses the critical human dimension of supply chain operations. Share

Originally developed through Körber’s internal digital innovation process, vaibe has evolved into a differentiated solution that addresses the critical human dimension of supply chain operations. Now joining Infios—a joint venture of global technology company Körber and global investment firm KKR—vaibe further strengthens the company’s ability to deliver measurable improvements in both workforce engagement and operational productivity.

“vaibe brings a highly practical dimension to how we think about performance in the warehouse,” said Eugene Amigud, Chief Innovation Officer at Infios. “It strengthens our ability to connect system intelligence with day-to-day execution, helping customers drive better outcomes not just through technology, but through how work actually happens.”

“From a technology perspective, vaibe was designed to integrate seamlessly into warehouse workflows while delivering real-time feedback that drives behavior,” said Tiago Sottomayer, Chief Technology Officer at vaibe. “Becoming part of Infios allows us to scale that architecture, embed deeper into operational ecosystems and accelerate how data translates into meaningful action on the floor.”

This integration reflects a shared commitment to purposeful innovation, leveraging technology to make supply chains more efficient, agile and intelligent. Together, Infios and vaibe will help organizations strengthen the connection between frontline workforce engagement and measurable business outcomes across the supply chain.

“vaibe started with a clear focus—make work on the warehouse floor more engaging and impactful,” said Nick Retzmann, Chief Growth & Product Officer at vaibe. “Joining Infios gives us the opportunity to expand that mission globally and bring those benefits to many more customers.”

The announcement marks the next stage in vaibe’s evolution—from internal innovation initiative to an established solution within the Infios portfolio—further strengthening Infios’s commitment to modern, human-centered supply chain operations.

About Infios

Infios is a global leader in Intelligent Supply Chain Execution, relentlessly making supply chains better. Trusted by more than 5,000 customers across 70 countries, Infios helps organizations move from fragmented, reactive operations to coordinated, real-time action across order, warehouse and transportation management. Its portfolio of adaptable solutions enables businesses of all sizes to simplify operations, improve efficiency and drive meaningful results.

At the core is Infios AI, execution intelligence embedded directly into operational workflows. Infios AI senses disruption, determines the best response and executes coordinated action across systems, creating a continuous decision-action loop where execution keeps pace with change.

Infios is a joint venture of global technology company Körber and global investment firm KKR.

Learn more at www.infios.com.