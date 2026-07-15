SES, Airbus and Dutch Municipality of Noordwijk to Build Satellite Optical Ground Station for EAGLE-1

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SES, a space solutions company, jointly with Airbus Netherlands B.V. signed a ground lease agreement with the Dutch municipality of Noordwijk for a plot at the NL Space Campus, next to the European Space Agency’s (ESA) technical center ESTeC. The facility will host a dedicated optical ground station (OGS) to communicate with the EAGLE-1 satellite and receive quantum safe keys via laser technology.

The station, to be built by Airbus for SES, will consist of a control room, alongside a dome housing an ultra-precise telescope to track satellites, required for the laser link. To ensure the precision of the laser connection, the station will be equipped with advanced optics allowing it to correct real-time atmospheric distortions, such as turbulence caused by air movement or temperature fluctuations.

“The optical ground station will serve as the primary ground connection for the EAGLE-1 system managed by SES in a public-private partnership with ESA and the European Commission (EC). Once operational, the system will allow early adoption of the quantum-safe technology by users such as government and banking sector, enabling next-generation cybersecurity,” said Xavier Bertran, SES’ Chief Product and Innovation Officer.

Through the EAGLE-1 project, Europe will receive its first satellite to demonstrate end-to-end ultra-secure communication based on quantum technology. Comprising a satellite, a ground network, and advanced laser connection, EAGLE-1 is the first and major step in developing a European system for Quantum Key Distribution (QKD). Unlike traditional satellites using radio frequencies, the EAGLE-1 satellite link utilizes laser beams to transmit security keys, establishing an optimally secure connection over long distances.

Delivered by the prime contractor TNO, also responsible for advanced optics, the station’s technical implementation will leverage the expertise of other specialized partners, including FSO Instruments for delivering the sensor, Airbus Netherlands for the real-time control system, Officina Stellare for the telescope and dome, and Celestia STS, responsible for the optical digital modem.

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About SES

At SES, we believe that space has the power to make a difference. That’s why we design space solutions that help governments protect, businesses grow, and people stay connected—no matter where they are. With integrated multi-orbit satellites and our global terrestrial network, we deliver resilient, seamless connectivity and the highest quality video content to those shaping what’s next. Following our Intelsat acquisition, we now offer more than 100 years of combined global industry leadership—backed by a track record of bringing innovation “firsts” to market. As a trusted partner to customers and the global space ecosystem, SES is driving impact that goes far beyond coverage. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

About Airbus

Airbus pioneers sustainable aerospace for a safe and united world. The Company constantly innovates to provide efficient and technologically-advanced solutions in aerospace, defence, and connected services. In commercial aircraft, Airbus designs and manufactures modern and fuel-efficient airliners and associated services. Airbus is also a European leader in space systems, defence and security. In helicopters, Airbus provides efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions and services worldwide.

Forward-looking Statements

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Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict. Factors that might cause such a difference include those discussed in our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F, such as risks relating to changes in technology or the satellite communications industry; risks relating to operations, systems, and ground infrastructure; and risks associated with strategic investments. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.