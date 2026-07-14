arena USA and USA Swimming Renew Partnership Through 2028

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--arena USA, a global leader in performance swimwear and equipment, today announced the renewal of its partnership with USA Swimming, extending the relationship through 2028. As an Official Partner of USA Swimming, arena will continue supporting the nation's premier competitive swimming organization while strengthening its commitment to the athletes, coaches, clubs, and families who make up the USA Swimming community.

"Renewing our partnership with USA Swimming represents more than a sponsorship - it reflects our long-term commitment to the competitive swimming community." Share

The renewed agreement marks the return of a successful partnership and reflects a shared vision for advancing the sport during one of the most exciting periods in its history. The agreement will continue through the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, providing a powerful platform to inspire the next generation of swimmers while celebrating excellence at every level of competition.

"For more than 50 years, arena has been dedicated to helping swimmers achieve their highest potential," said Steve Ozmai, Marketing Director, arena USA. "Renewing our partnership with USA Swimming represents more than a sponsorship - it reflects our long-term commitment to the competitive swimming community. From local swim clubs and age-group athletes to Olympic champions, we are proud to support the people and organizations that continue to grow and elevate our sport."

As one of the world's leading performance swim brands, arena continues to invest heavily in elite competition with a rich roster of accomplished athletes from around the world, including world-record holders and Olympic champions such as Gretchen Walsh, Kate Douglass, Summer McIntosh, Alex Walsh, Thomas Ceccon, and Gregorio Paltrinieri. Recent world-record performances by arena athletes wearing the brand's latest racing technology, including the Powerskin Primo and Powerskin Veloce racing suits, underscore arena's continued leadership in performance innovation and elite competition.

The USA Swimming alliance further strengthens arena's growing portfolio of relationships across the global swimming community. In addition to supporting many of the world's top athletes, arena partners with over 15 federations worldwide, including Italy, Australia, Sweden, Hungary, and the Netherlands, helping develop the sport from grassroots participation through international competition. Together, these partnerships reinforce arena's position as one of the most trusted and respected performance brands in competitive swimming.

As Official Partner, arena and USA Swimming will collaborate on initiatives designed to engage swimmers of all ages and abilities through national events, digital and social media activations, athlete storytelling, grassroots programming, and member-focused experiences. The partnership will also create new opportunities to connect with USA Swimming's extensive membership of athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers, and swim families across the country.

"This partnership is about investing in the future of our sport," added Ozmai. "As we look toward Los Angeles 2028 and beyond, we're excited to work alongside USA Swimming to support the athletes chasing their dreams today while inspiring the next generation that will define tomorrow."

About arena USA

Since 1973, arena has been one of the world's leading brands in competitive swimming, developing premium swimwear, racing suits, apparel, footwear, and equipment for swimmers of every level - from learn-to-swim participants to Olympic champions. Built on a heritage of innovation, performance, and athlete collaboration, arena continues to push the boundaries of technology to help swimmers perform at their best in the water.

About USA Swimming

As the National Governing Body for the sport of swimming in the United States, USA Swimming is a 380,000-member service organization that promotes the culture of swimming by creating opportunities for swimmers and coaches of all backgrounds to participate and advance in the sport through clubs, events and education. Our membership is comprised of swimmers from the age group level to the Olympic Team, as well as coaches and volunteers. USA Swimming is responsible for selecting and training teams for international competitions including the Olympic Games.