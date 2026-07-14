Payfinia and Member Access Processing (MAP) Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Embedded Payments for Credit Unions

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Payfinia, a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) delivering embedded instant payment and digital wallet services to credit unions, today announced a strategic partnership with Member Access Processing (MAP), a CUSO and the leading provider of the Visa DPS Debit, Credit, ATM, and Digital Payment Processing platform to credit unions nationwide. Through the partnership, MAP's network of more than 100 credit unions will gain access to Payfinia's embedded instant payment solutions, digital wallet services and emerging payment technologies designed to enhance member experiences and strengthen competitive positioning.

Payfinia, Member Access Processing (MAP) partner to expand embedded instant payments. MAP's network of credit unions gains access to Payfinia's Instant Payment Xchange (IPX) platform for real-time money movement via the FedNow® Service and RTP® networks. Share

Payfinia and MAP partnered to provide credit unions with more modern payment capabilities, without disrupting the institution’s existing technology stack. Through the collaboration, MAP credit unions will be able to leverage Payfinia's Instant Payment Xchange (IPX) platform to enable real-time money movement through the FedNow® Service and RTP® networks. Payfinia's growing suite of payment solutions, including Paze℠ digital wallet enablement, QR code payment capabilities and the Payments Control Module (PCM) for instant loan funding and disbursement use cases, will also be available to participating institutions.

“MAP has always focused on empowering credit unions to better serve their members by challenging the boundaries of payments. This partnership with Payfinia further strengthens that mission,” said Steve Bone, CEO of MAP “By bringing instant payments and embedded wallet capabilities into our ecosystem, we are helping our credit union clients deliver the kind of real-time, member-first experiences that are increasingly expected in today’s market.”

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing payment modernization for credit unions while preserving their independence and cooperative mission. Together, the organizations are advancing open architecture and mission-aligned innovation that enables credit unions to retain members, expand services and compete more effectively with larger financial institutions and consumer payment platforms.

“Credit unions should not have to choose between innovation and continuity,” said Keith Riddle, CEO of Payfinia. “This partnership with MAP gives credit unions a practical path to add instant payments, Paze, QR code payments and a comprehensive disbursement module that compliment systems they already trust. Together, we are helping credit unions deliver secure embedded payment experiences with layered fraud controls that create real value for members and new growth opportunities.”

Under the partnership, the two organizations will pursue a phased rollout beginning with foundation work, technical discovery and early-adopter identification, followed by early adopter deployments and broader scale across MAP’s credit union network. The companies will also collaborate on marketing, technical enablement and co-branded educational initiatives to help credit unions understand, adopt and maximize the value of the new payment capabilities.

About Payfinia Inc.

Payfinia Inc. is a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) delivering embedded instant payment and digital wallet services to credit unions across the United States. Certified on both the RTP® and FedNow® networks, Payfinia’s flagship Instant Payment Xchange (IPX) is an open payment framework that enables credit unions to design and integrate unique plug-in payment services tailored to their members’ needs. Payfinia’s history of payments innovation includes an award-winning QR code payment workflow and a digital wallet services initiative with Paze. An expanding portfolio of fintech partners embeds IPX’s instant money movement capabilities directly within their technology stacks, creating a robust, interconnected payments ecosystem for community financial institutions. To learn more about Payfinia, visit payfinia.com.

About Member Access Processing

Members Access Processing (MAP) provides credit unions with an advocate of their own when it comes to payment processing. As a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO), our sole focus is helping credit unions serve their members and grow their card portfolios. For over 28 years, MAP has been the credit union payment processor of choice for Visa DPS, providing credit unions with single-point access to all the payment technologies, training, and education that Visa® offers. Experience what it is to have a true partner in your payment processor. To learn more about MAP, visit www.mapcuso.com.