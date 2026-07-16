StandardAero Inducts First SunExpress CFM LEAP-1B Engine Under New Agreement

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE: SARO), a leading independent pure-play provider of aerospace engine aftermarket services including engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and engine component repair, has recently inducted a CFM International LEAP-1B engine for SunExpress, a joint venture of Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa. The LEAP-1B powers SunExpress’ fleet of new generation Boeing 737-8 aircraft.

Induction of this initial engine follows SunExpress’ selection of StandardAero as a LEAP-1B MRO provider, giving the airline access to the wide range of LEAP service offerings provided by StandardAero from its facility in San Antonio, TX. These services include performance restoration shop visits (PRSVs), quick-turn shop visits (QTSVs), component repairs and short-term engine leases.

Commenting on the partnership, Cemil Sayar, Operations Director at SunExpress, said: “At SunExpress, we place great importance on working with trusted partners who support our commitment to safe, reliable and efficient operations. We are pleased to collaborate with StandardAero on LEAP-1B engine services and look forward to building a strong and long-term partnership together.”

Commenting on the announcement for StandardAero, Guillaume Limouzy, Sales Director – Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), said: “StandardAero is delighted to add SunExpress, one of Europe’s best known and highest rated leisure airlines, to our list of CFM LEAP MRO customers. We look forward to establishing ourselves as a trusted partner to SunExpress, and to providing the airline with LEAP-1B MRO services for many years to come.”

StandardAero supports the LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engine family from its 810,000 sq. ft. facility in San Antonio as a CFM LEAP Premier MRO provider, having signed the first non-airline CFM Branded Service Agreement (CBSA) in the Americas for the LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B in March 2023. The company has been providing LEAP quick-turn shop visit (QTSV) services to operators since March 2024, and completed correlation of its first test cell for the LEAP in November 2024, paving the way for PRSV inductions. As of July 2026, StandardAero has completed multiple LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B PRSV workscopes, and continues to ramp-up its capacity.

In addition to establishing MRO capability for the LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B at its San Antonio facility, StandardAero is also industrializing new engine component repairs for the LEAP family through its Component Repair Services (CRS) team’s network of locations, and its Repair Development Center of Excellence. To date, StandardAero’s CRS team has industrialized more than 475 component repairs for the LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B. StandardAero also continues to grow its team of LEAP technicians through its in-house Aviation Mechanic Training Program, located at its San Antonio site’s Training Academy.

Founded in Antalya as a joint venture of Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, SunExpress acts as a tourism ambassador between Turkey and Europe with over 35 years of experience and leisure airline expertise. Operating flights to 250 routes across 37 countries, SunExpress carries nearly 16 million passengers annually with over 4,500 employees based in Antalya, Frankfurt, Izmir, Ankara and Dalaman. For more information, please visit www.sunexpress.com.

A 50/50 joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines, CFM International has redefined international cooperation and helped change the course of commercial aviation since its founding in 1974. Today, CFM is the world's leading supplier of commercial aircraft engines with a product line that sets the industry standard for efficiency, reliability, durability, and optimized cost of ownership. CFM International produces the LEAP family of engines and supports LEAP and CFM56 fleets for operators worldwide. See www.cfmaeroengines.com.

StandardAero (stand #4330) will be showcasing its capabilities at the Farnborough International Airshow 2026, taking place July 20 – 24 at the Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre in Hampshire, United Kingdom.

StandardAero is a leading independent pure-play provider of aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft, serving the commercial, military and business aviation end markets. StandardAero provides a comprehensive suite of critical, value-added aftermarket solutions, including engine maintenance, repair and overhaul, engine component repair, on-wing and field service support, asset management and engineering solutions. StandardAero is an NYSE listed company under the ticker symbol SARO. For more information about StandardAero, go to www.standardaero.com.