Tapcheck Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tapcheck, a leading provider of earned wage access and financial wellness solutions and an Oracle partner, today announced its on-demand pay platform is available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace and integrates with Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM). Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.

"Tapcheck’s availability on Oracle Cloud Marketplace enables organizations to deliver a seamless, payroll-integrated earned wage access experience that improves employee financial wellness while maintaining enterprise-grade compliance and scalability." Share

Tapcheck’s on-demand pay platform enables organizations to provide employees with real-time access to earned wages, helping improve retention, reduce financial stress, and enhance productivity. By integrating with Oracle Cloud HCM, Tapcheck allows HR and payroll teams to streamline implementation and activate earned wage access within a unified, secure cloud environment. This integration delivers increased accuracy, compliance, and scalability while supporting enterprise-grade payroll operations and employee financial wellness initiatives.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services that offer unique solutions.

Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite enables organizations to take advantage of the cloud to break down organizational silos, standardize processes, and manage financial, supply chain, HR, and customer experience data on a single integrated cloud platform. With quarterly update cycles, it gives customers access to continuous innovation as new features are added every 90 days, without downtime or business disruption.

“Tapcheck’s availability on Oracle Cloud Marketplace enables organizations to deliver a seamless, payroll-integrated earned wage access experience that improves employee financial wellness while maintaining enterprise-grade compliance and scalability,” said Ron Gaver, CEO & Co-Founder, Tapcheck. “Tapcheck’s participation in Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of our on-demand pay platform. We look forward to leveraging the power of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to help us achieve our business goals.”

“Partnering with Oracle allows EWA providers like Tapcheck to move beyond a point solution and become part of a unified, payroll-driven financial wellness strategy – delivering the accuracy, compliance, scale, and trust that enterprise customers expect,” said Nancy Estell Zoder, group vice president, Product Strategy, Oracle.

Tapcheck’s platform requires no cost to employers, and helps reduce employee financial stress while strengthening engagement and retention.

About Tapcheck

Tapcheck Inc. is the leading on-demand pay provider, empowering employees to take control of payday. Tapcheck provides employees to access earned wages in real time, giving them financial flexibility and peace of mind. With integrations across 300+ payroll and timekeeping systems, Tapcheck helps businesses reduce turnover, improve retention, boost productivity, and support employee financial wellness — all at no cost to employers.

About Oracle’s Partner Program

The Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) program helps Oracle and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. The newly enhanced program provides partners with choice and flexibility, offering several program pathways and a robust range of foundational benefits spanning training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support. To learn more, visit https://www.oracle.com/partner/.

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