Conta Azul Taps Oscilar to Manage Fraud Risk as Payments Business Scales

PALO ALTO, Calif. & JOINVILLE, Brazil--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oscilar, the agentic risk platform for financial institutions, today announced a partnership with Conta Azul, part of Visma and one of Brazil's leading cloud-based financial management and enterprise resource platforms for small and medium-sized businesses.

We wanted a platform our team could run ourselves, building and adjusting our own rules and testing new ideas without waiting on engineering. Oscilar gives us that autonomy plus the freedom to connect our own data and the tools we already use. Share

Conta Azul will use Oscilar's fraud prevention, onboarding and case management capabilities to strengthen its risk operations as it expands from financial management into payments and continues scaling services for more than 100,000 businesses across Brazil. The unified system will give Conta Azul's anti-fraud and engineering teams a single real-time view of the customer journey, from onboarding through ongoing transaction monitoring.

Oscilar’s flexibility was a key factor in the decision. The platform adapts to Conta Azul’s data in its existing structure and integrates the third-party services the team already uses, giving the fraud team the speed and control to respond as threats change.

Conta Azul also plans to build on Oscilar’s agentic AI capabilities. A natural-language copilot helps users create and adjust rules, while an AI agent reviews historical rule performance and recommends improvements. AI-generated case summaries give analysts a faster read on investigations, helping the team move more quickly across both strategy and day-to-day operations.

"Brazil is an incredibly demanding fraud market and as Conta Azul grows from financial management into payments, the stakes for our customers only get higher," said Bruno Coconici Rodrigues, Head of Fraud at Conta Azul. "We wanted a platform our team could run ourselves, building and adjusting our own rules and testing new ideas without waiting on engineering. Oscilar gives us that autonomy plus the freedom to connect our own data and the tools we already use."

"Conta Azul has spent more than a decade helping Brazilian businesses manage their finances, and as it moves deeper into payments, its fraud team has to move as fast as threats do," said Neha Narkhede, co-founder and CEO of Oscilar. "Our platform puts that control in their hands. They build and adjust rules in plain language, and AI agents help sharpen detection as the patterns shift. We are investing heavily in Brazil and Latin America, and Conta Azul is exactly the kind of team we want to grow with."

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Unified fraud and onboarding operations: Onboarding (KYC and KYB), transaction fraud monitoring and case management on a single platform, in place of fragmented tooling.

Onboarding (KYC and KYB), transaction fraud monitoring and case management on a single platform, in place of fragmented tooling. Controls the fraud team owns: The team builds and adjusts rules directly and tests new strategies without waiting on engineering.

The team builds and adjusts rules directly and tests new strategies without waiting on engineering. A platform shaped around Conta Azul's data: A schema-agnostic design lets the team send its own data in its own structure, with third-party services connected by Oscilar.

A schema-agnostic design lets the team send its own data in its own structure, with third-party services connected by Oscilar. Faster, safer iteration: Backtesting, shadow mode, and controlled rollout let the team try changes before they go fully live.

Backtesting, shadow mode, and controlled rollout let the team try changes before they go fully live. AI-assisted rule building and case review: A natural-language copilot, an agent that recommends and refines them, and AI summaries that speed up investigations.

A natural-language copilot, an agent that recommends and refines them, and AI summaries that speed up investigations. Room to scale: Capacity to grow as Conta Azul expands into payments and scales within Visma.

Capacity to grow as Conta Azul expands into payments and scales within Visma. A path to agentic AI: Access to Oscilar's broader agentic capabilities as use cases expand.

The partnership adds to Oscilar's growing footprint across Latin America, where financial institutions are adopting unified, agentic risk infrastructure to keep pace with changing fraud and regulatory demands.

About Conta Azul

Conta Azul is a technology company that offers a financial management system (ERP) designed for micro, small, and medium-sized businesses seeking greater control, visibility, and more time to focus on what truly matters — the success of their business. Conta Azul's ERP is an all-in-one solution that centralizes financial operations in a single platform. It provides a seamless user experience, making it easy to use and quick to implement. The software significantly reduces the time needed to stay on top of financial tasks while offering clear insights to support decision-making. Conta Azul is part of Visma, a leading provider of mission-critical business software with revenue of €3.1 billion in 2025, 17,500 employees, and 2.1 million customers across Europe and Latin America. Learn more at contaazul.com.

About Oscilar

Oscilar is the agentic risk platform for financial institutions, giving risk and compliance teams direct control over fraud detection, AML compliance, credit underwriting, and onboarding without engineering dependency. Agent Hub, Oscilar's suite of more than 30 coordinated AI agents, operates from a unified view of every customer and transaction across the full risk lifecycle, enabling teams to build and deploy policies in plain language, resolve alerts faster, and share intelligence across every risk domain. More than 100 financial institutions trust Oscilar to process tens of billions of risk decisions per year, each in under 100ms. Oscilar is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Learn more at oscilar.com