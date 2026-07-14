USA Sports and Bundesliga Announce Exclusive Multi-Year U.S. Media Rights Agreement

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--USA Sports is the new exclusive English-language home of the Bundesliga – Germany’s top domestic soccer league – beginning this August with more than 300 live matches airing in the United States across USA Network and streaming on Versant-owned Fandango.

As part of the long-term partnership which runs through the 2030-31 season, USA Sports will present live coverage of all Bundesliga regular season matches. Coverage begins Saturday, August 22, on USA Network with Der Klassiker – one of the Bundesliga’s biggest rivalries – as Harry Kane and defending champion Bayern Munich face runners-up Borussia Dortmund in the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup.

USA Sports’ 300-plus Bundesliga matches will be comprised of at least 30 matches on USA Network and all other matches will stream for free on Fandango, with clubs such as Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer 04 Leverkusen, FC Schalke 04, RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Hamburg SV featured prominently throughout the majority of USA Network’s schedule.

“USA Sports is thrilled to be the exclusive English-language home of the Bundesliga in the U.S., adding one of the world’s elite soccer leagues to our robust portfolio of premium live sports rights,” said Matt Hong, President, USA Sports. “The Bundesliga boasts some of the most well-known clubs and players in the world and has an established connection with American soccer fans. Our partnership with the Bundesliga represents another significant milestone in the growth of USA Sports as we continue to build a premier destination for live sports and deliver more of the events fans care about most.”

“The 2026 World Cup has highlighted the tremendous growth potential of soccer in the U.S.,” said Robin Austermann, Bundesliga Americas Executive Vice President. “We’ve seen that momentum firsthand, with the number of Bundesliga fans in the U.S. growing by 43% over the past five years. Our partnership with Versant’s USA Sports marks the next phase of our strategy, combining outstanding distribution with significant growth opportunities by bringing the Bundesliga closer to more fans across the United States than ever before.”

Established in 1963, the Bundesliga’s end-to-end attacking style makes it the highest scoring league of all European top-flights. Boasting the biggest attendances in world soccer, the Bundesliga delivers world class stars and local heroes, having the second-most players of any league at the FIFA 2026 World Cup.

USA Sports will present more than 1,000 hours of live soccer during the 2026-27 season inclusive of its Bundesliga and Premier League coverage. USA Sports’ media rights agreement with the Bundesliga is the latest long-term agreement for USA Sports in the past 12 months, which include the WNBA, Pac-12 football and basketball, USGA, PGA of America, and DP World Tour – all of which run into the 2030s.

About USA Sports

USA Sports is home to premier sporting events across USA Network, Golf Channel, CNBC, and Fandango, throughout the calendar year, including NASCAR, PGA TOUR, Premier League, Bundesliga, WWE, WNBA, Pac-12 Football and Basketball, USGA, R&A, LPGA Tour, PGA of America, Atlantic 10 Basketball, DP World Tour, Augusta National, League One Volleyball (LOVB), and more. Golf Channel – the first-ever single-sport cable network which was founded in 1995 – delivers comprehensive live golf tournament, studio and shoulder programming and is the television home of the sport and industry in the United States. USA Sports is a division of Versant (Nasdaq: VSNT), an industry-changing media and entertainment business with a powerful portfolio of iconic and innovative brands, including USA Network, CNBC, MS NOW, Oxygen, E!, SYFY and Golf Channel, along with digital assets Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, GolfNow, GolfPass, and Full Swing.

About Fandango

Fandango is the premier digital destination for movie and TV fans, delivering entertainment experiences across at-home streaming, discovery, ticketing, and reviews. Serving more than 50 million unique visitors monthly, Fandango is the leading online movie ticketer across more than 31,000 U.S. movie screens, operates Rotten Tomatoes, the world's leading entertainment review platform, and offers a premium video-on-demand service featuring more than 300,000 new-release and catalog movies and TV shows, including one of the industry's largest selections of 4K UHD titles. The portfolio also includes Fandango1, which provides exhibitors with a modern, cloud-based cinema operating platform that powers ticketing, concessions, loyalty, payments and more for cinema locations worldwide and Fandango FanClub, which gives fans access to exclusive perks and rewards. Fandango helps fans discover, watch, collect, and enjoy entertainment wherever and whenever they choose.

About the Bundesliga

The Bundesliga is the premier professional association football league in Germany. Established in 1963, the Bundesliga is comprised of 18 teams which operate on a system of promotion and relegation with the Bundesliga 2. From Tom Dooley and Steve Cherundolo to Christian Pulisic and Malik Tillman, more U.S. players (81) have played in the Bundesliga than any other top European league.