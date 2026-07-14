Logistics Leader Hirschbach Shifts Document Automation Into High Gear With Hyperscience, Cutting "Days to Bill" by Over 60%

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyperscience, a market leader in enterprise AI infrastructure software, focused on Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), today announced that Hirschbach Motor Lines, an industry-leading carrier delivering state-of-the-art transportation solutions for more than 90 years, is seeing massive success with its deployment of the Hyperscience Hypercell, following the implementation of the platform in early 2024 to overhaul its complex, document-centric operations. By automating the processing of critical freight documentation, Hirschbach has fundamentally accelerated its cash flow, reducing its "days to bill" cycle by over 60%, dropping from an average of nine days to just three.

"In the fast-paced logistics industry, documents dictate our cash flow. Before Hyperscience, we were burdened by manual data entry that slowed down our billing process and limited our visibility," said Ivan Ramirez, CTO of Hirschbach. "Implementing the Hypercell platform has enabled us to accelerate our billing cycle and we’ve completely shifted our operational model. Our team is no longer doing repetitive data entry; they are managing exceptions, monitoring continuous improvement, and delivering a faster, more transparent experience for our customers. Hyperscience is the foundation for our AI-native future."

Operating a massive, time-sensitive logistics network requires processing an immense volume of varied documents, including bills of lading (BOL), proofs of delivery (POD), rate confirmations, lumper receipts, and accessorial documentation. Hirschbach’s legacy imaging processes required heavy manual intervention to classify, index, and validate handwritten fields and multi-page packets. This manual drag not only delayed invoicing but limited process visibility and created administrative friction for back-office employees and drivers alike.

To solve this, Hirschbach sought to build an AI-driven, API-first ecosystem. By implementing the Hyperscience Hypercell platform, Hirschbach shifted from a "humans do everything" process to a managed exception model. Leveraging Hyperscience’s intelligent inference layering approach, which combines specialized models with ORCA, Hyperscience’s proprietary Vision Language Model, Hirschbach can now seamlessly ingest, classify, and extract data from highly variable formats, turning unstructured documents into structured JSON payloads in minutes.

Since implementation, Hirschbach has achieved highly measurable operational and financial improvements, including:

Accelerated Cash Flow: Reduced "days to bill" from nine days to three days, while cutting document processing turnarounds from up to four hours down to just 10-15 minutes.

Massive Time Savings: Realized more than 288 hours of improved process efficiency per week in 2025 alone. In one instance, repetitive and mundane task queues dropped by roughly 70% month-over-month.

Unmatched Accuracy: Achieved 98-99% overall document classification accuracy. Furthermore, enhanced signature detection eliminated an additional 47 hours of manual review per week.

Elevated Employee Experience: Staff are no longer burdened by repetitive data entry; instead, human validators focus only on low-confidence exceptions and high-value strategic tasks.

"Hirschbach’s success is a textbook example of the inference inflection point in action," said Andrew Joiner, CEO of Hyperscience. "You cannot run an intelligent, agentic enterprise if your critical ground truth is trapped in unstructured, messy documents. By using our Hypercell platform to intelligently route and process complex logistics data, Hirschbach has built a highly accurate, automated pipeline that directly impacts their bottom line. We are thrilled to partner with them as they redefine operational efficiency and scale in the supply chain industry."

Looking ahead, Hirschbach plans to expand this powerful automation foundation into other manual, document-centric workflows, including claims, Over, Short, & Damaged (OS&D) documentation, customer compliance packets, driver onboarding, and maintenance paperwork.

To learn more about the implementation and its success, read the complete case study on our website.

About Hyperscience

Hyperscience is a market leader in enterprise AI infrastructure software, focused on Intelligent Document Processing (IDP). The Hyperscience Hypercell platform unlocks the value of an organization’s back office data through the automation of end-to-end processes, and transforms complex documents into LLM and RAG-ready data to power new enterprise GenAI experiences. This enables organizations to transform manual, siloed processes into a strategic advantage, resulting in a faster path to decisions, actions, and revenue; positive and engaging customer, public, and patient experiences; and dramatic increases in productivity.

Leading organizations across the globe rely on Hyperscience to drive their hyperautomation initiatives, including American Express, Charles Schwab, HM Revenue and Customs, Mars, Stryker, The United States Social Security Administration, and The United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The company is funded by top tier investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, Battery, FirstMark, Stripes, and Tiger Global.