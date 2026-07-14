AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter “AmeriTrust”), an independent automotive finance company and a subsidiary of AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT)(OTCQB: AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV), entered into a global lease partnership on July 8, 2026, with Overseas Military Sales Corporation d/b/a Military AutoSource to provide new- and used-vehicle leasing for U.S. military personnel worldwide. Under the agreement, AmeriTrust will serve as Military AutoSource’s exclusive used-vehicle lease partner, while also supporting new-vehicle lease options through the program.

Military AutoSource will add AmeriTrust’s lease platform to its existing vehicle-buying and retail finance offerings, giving service members lower-payment transportation options without relying solely on longer-term retail financing. Share

In addition to U.S. military customers, the program will also support qualifying foreign nationals working in the United States for defense contractors and other defense-related employers. For these customers, securing a vehicle can be challenging when traditional U.S. credit files do not fully reflect their financial profile or ability to pay.

Through the partnership, Military AutoSource will add AmeriTrust’s lease platform to its existing vehicle-buying and retail finance offerings, giving service members lower-payment transportation options without relying solely on longer-term retail financing. For AmeriTrust, the partnership creates access to a specialized customer channel with a history of strong payment performance, supported by Military AutoSource’s long-standing relationships with military, DoD, diplomatic and defense-contractor customers.

Military AutoSource has served the military community for more than 60 years, operating as the authorized overseas vehicle-buying channel for U.S. military, DoD and diplomatic personnel serving abroad or at sea.1 Its role is especially important for personnel stationed outside the United States, where obtaining a vehicle often involves delivery logistics, registration, titling, insurance requirements and other considerations that extend beyond a standard domestic automotive transaction.

“Leasing is one of the most effective ways to give customers reliable transportation at a more affordable monthly payment, and we are especially proud to bring that option to the men and women who serve our country,” said Jeff Morgan, CEO of AmeriTrust Financial. “The two companies have worked well together for months solving logistics, technology and legal barriers in order to bring this relationship to market.”

David Goldring, CEO of Military AutoSource, said, “Military AutoSource was built to help military customers access the vehicles they need, wherever their service takes them. Adding AmeriTrust’s lease platform allows us to expand that commitment with a lower-payment option at a time when vehicle affordability remains a real concern. We are excited to now offer greater flexibility with leasing, alongside traditional purchase and retail finance solutions.”

AmeriTrust will provide lease structuring, funding and servicing for the new offering. Military AutoSource and its affiliated organizations will continue to manage customer relationships, vehicle sourcing and program operations through their established military and defense-market channels.

1 MilitaryAutoSource.com

About AmeriTrust Financial

Based in Fort Worth, Texas, AmeriTrust Financial provides new- and used-car loans and leases through franchised and large independent dealers across the United States. The company’s lending technology delivers side-by-side loan and lease decisions from a single retail loan application. AmeriTrust Financial is owned by AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc (TSXV: AMT)(OTCQB: AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV). For more information, visit www.ameritrustfinancial.com. To sign up with AmeriTrust, franchised and large independent dealers should call 1-800-600-6872.

About AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc., listed on the TSXV, OTCQB, and Frankfurt markets, is a finance solution and fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. AmeriTrust’s integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, and funders. AmeriTrust’s platform is being made available across the United States. For more information, visit www.ameritrust.com.

About Military AutoSource

Military AutoSource provides a factory-direct car-buying program tailored to the unique circumstances and needs of military and diplomatic life. As the only DoD and Exchange authorized car-buying program for more than 60 years, Military AutoSource is the exclusive military distributor and retailer for Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Jeep, Lincoln, Nissan, Ram, Volkswagen and more. Through its program, U.S. Military stationed, deployed, or on TDY as well as DoD contractors, civilians and the diplomatic community serving overseas can purchase a new car from leading manufacturers all under one roof. They can take delivery in the United States or to more than 80 overseas duty locations.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (hereinafter “the Company”) and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects”, “believes” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the description of the corporate capabilities and prospects of the Company’s operating subsidiaries, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

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