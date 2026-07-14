Harbor Link Deploys Underground Fiber into CoreSite DC2 Data Center, Expanding Carrier Diversity in Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harbor Link Holdings LLC (Harbor Link), a developer of 100% underground, high-capacity fiber infrastructure networks across the Mid-Atlantic region, today announced the expansion of its network into CoreSite’s DC2 data center in Washington, D.C.

The addition of Harbor Link’s network infrastructure enhances connectivity options and carrier diversity for customers across Coresite's Washington, D.C. campus footprint, delivering greater network resiliency and flexibility for the region. Share

The project will extend Harbor Link’s network into CoreSite’s Washington, D.C. campus environment, which serves as a major interconnection hub throughout the region and will include connectivity access across both DC2 and DC1. Once complete, the expansion will support enterprises, carriers, cloud providers, and network operators requiring scalable, low-latency connectivity throughout both the Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia markets, which will also include CoreSite’s VA1, VA2, and VA3 facilities.

The deployment is part of Harbor Link’s broader underground network expansion across the Mid-Atlantic region, and makes it the most recent carrier to enter DC2. Designed to traverse beneath rivers, roadways, and major crossings, the infrastructure is intended to provide additional route diversity in one of the country’s most mature and infrastructure-constrained metro markets.

“This expansion brings additional fiber diversity directly into CoreSite DC2, which is a key interconnection point in the region,” said Felix Dialoiso, Founding Partner, Harbor Link. “It strengthens the options available to customers that rely on scalable, low-latency connectivity across the Washington, D.C. metro ecosystem.”

“The addition of Harbor Link’s network infrastructure enhances connectivity options and carrier diversity for customers across our Washington, D.C. campus footprint,” said Matt Senderhauf, VP of Interconnection Strategy, CoreSite. “This deployment delivers greater network resiliency and flexibility while increasing access to CoreSite’s highly interconnected ecosystem of cloud, networks and business partners that support their growth.”

To learn more about Harbor Link, visit www.harbornetworksolutions.com.

About Harbor Link Holdings LLC:

Harbor Link is a leader in the telecommunications infrastructure industry supporting next-generation needs of hyperscalers, specializing in the design, construction, and maintenance of conduit infrastructure, as well as local and long-haul dark fiber networks. With the fastest speed and lowest latency, Harbor Link’s open access model increases infrastructure resilience, security, and capacity, while lowering costs and expanding access to all public and private sectors, including federal facilities and government agencies throughout Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington DC and the surrounding areas. Learn more about Harbor link at www.harbornetworksolutions.com.

About CoreSite

CoreSite, an American Tower company (NYSE: AMT), is a leading interconnection data center platform that empowers businesses to future-proof their digital transformation initiatives. For more than 20 years, CoreSite’s purpose-built, highly interconnected data center campuses and team of experts have delivered the cloud-enabled, resilient and flexible digital ecosystems required for customers to quickly scale and interoperate their businesses to support the increasing demands of critical workloads, like AI and high-density applications. For more information, visit CoreSite.com and follow CoreSite on our Connect[ED] blog, LinkedIn and YouTube channels.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events and expectations, or “forward-looking statements,” all of which are inherently uncertain. We have based those forward-looking statements on management’s current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements, we refer you to the information set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of American Tower’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents American Tower subsequently files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Neither we nor American Tower undertake any obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.