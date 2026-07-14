DoorDash Integrates Directly with Shopify to Connect Brick-and-Mortar Retailers with On-Demand Delivery

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Local businesses are the backbone of their communities. Today, we're making it easier than ever for them to reach consumers nearby. DoorDash is announcing an integration that gives independent Shopify retailers a direct, seamless path to integrate with DoorDash through the tools they already use every day. In our recent Economic Impact Report, 90% of merchants say DoorDash has helped them reach new consumers they otherwise wouldn't have been able to reach, while 85% of consumers say DoorDash makes it easier to support local businesses in their community.

If it's in your area, it's on DoorDash. That's the promise driving today's news. Local, independent retailers are the heart of local commerce, and they deserve tools that work as hard as they do. Share

DoorDash is now available as a native sales channel inside Shopify's App Store — meaning any Shopify merchants with a brick-and-mortar presence in the US can add their product catalog to the DoorDash marketplace by enabling a new channel, with no separate onboarding process, manual catalog uploads, or disruption to existing operations. For consumers, this means more local stores and more delivery options in your neighborhood, available on demand.

"If it's in your area, it's on DoorDash. That's the promise driving today's news. Local, independent retailers are the heart of local commerce, and they deserve tools that work as hard as they do," said Mike Goldblatt, Vice President of Enterprise Partnerships at DoorDash. "As the first on-demand marketplace that Shopify merchants can activate directly from their existing Shopify Admin, we're opening the door to retail merchants who can now reach their communities faster than ever."

“Merchants want to sell wherever their customers are, and increasingly that means meeting them with speed and convenience,” said Atlee Clark, Vice President of Partnerships at Shopify. “This integration puts local retailers in front of millions of DoorDash shoppers and turns same-day demand into sales, all managed inside Shopify.”

For retailers:

Merchants keep their existing workflow. No changes to existing workflows. Shopify merchants extend their reach to DoorDash consumers without leaving the platform they already rely on.

No changes to existing workflows. Shopify merchants extend their reach to DoorDash consumers without leaving the platform they already rely on. Go live in days, not weeks: Self-serve integration onboarding is built directly into the Shopify experience, cutting setup time from weeks to days.

Self-serve integration onboarding is built directly into the Shopify experience, cutting setup time from weeks to days. Products and inventory stay in sync automatically — so when a customer orders, what's on DoorDash always matches what's on the shelf. No duplicate data entry, no manual updates when stock changes. Merchants manage their catalog in Shopify, and it reflects on DoorDash in real time, keeping products moving to customers as fast as possible.

From a neighborhood gift shop and a local sporting goods store to a specialty food retailer, local businesses can now tap into on-demand delivery and discovery on DoorDash without the operational burden that used to come with it. This partnership means real impact for merchants and local communities.

Install the DoorDash Sales Channel App here.