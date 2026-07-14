Pittsburgh Steelers Select Priority Commerce for Ticketing Payments and Treasury Orchestration

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Priority Commerce today announced a new multi-year partnership with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Under the agreement, Priority Commerce was chosen to provide ticketing payment processing and deploy its Passport treasury orchestration solution to help the organization optimize payment costs, monitor daily transaction and interchange activity, and improve visibility into cash flow and treasury operations.

"This partnership reflects an increasing recognition that payments and treasury solutions have become strategic drivers of operational performance." –Tom Priore, CEO, Priority Commerce Share

The Steelers partnership builds on Priority Commerce's rising presence in professional and collegiate sports. As teams and venues modernize financial operations, they're increasingly seeking integrated technology that improves efficiency, visibility and financial performance.

"Great teams know success comes down to execution," said Tom Priore, CEO of Priority Commerce. "This partnership reflects an increasing recognition that payments and treasury solutions have become strategic drivers of operational performance. We're proud the Steelers have joined a growing list of professional sports franchises that have chosen Priority Commerce to advance that vision."

"We were looking for a partner that could help us optimize payment costs, provide greater visibility into our payment operations and deliver the level of service we expect," said Doug Stuver, vice president of finance for the Pittsburgh Steelers. "Priority Commerce offered the combination of payment technology, Passport treasury orchestration and collaborative approach we were looking for, making them the clear choice."

As part of the multi-year agreement, Priority Commerce will also receive marketing rights and other partnership assets, including in-stadium branding, hospitality and participation in select Steelers business events.

About Priority Commerce

Priority Commerce delivers payments and banking solutions that power connected commerce. Through a unified platform of payables, merchant services, and banking and treasury, we help businesses manage money more effectively and unlock growth. The Priority Commerce Engine accelerates cash flow, improves working capital, reduces costs, and creates new revenue opportunities. Learn more about Priority Commerce (NASDAQ: PRTH) at prioritycommerce.com.

About the Pittsburgh Steelers

The fifth-oldest franchise in the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers were founded on July 8, 1933, by Arthur Joseph Rooney. Pittsburgh is among the most successful franchises in League history. The Steelers have won six Super Bowl titles, tied for the most in the NFL, and appeared in eight overall. Pittsburgh has also participated in 16 conference title games and hosted 11 – both of which rank among the top in the League. The Steelers have had 33 former players, coaches or contributors inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.