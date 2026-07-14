TruStage Compliance Solutions and Teslar Partner to Streamline Consumer Loan Origination for Financial Institutions

SPRINGDALE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TruStage® Compliance Solutions and Teslar Software today announced a strategic partnership to deliver an integrated loan origination and compliance experience for financial institutions. The collaboration combines Teslar’s end-to-end consumer loan origination system with TruStage’s advanced compliance documentation technology to help lenders improve efficiency, accuracy, and regulatory confidence across the lending lifecycle.

Together, we’re delivering a more connected lending experience that enables institutions to operate more efficiently while maintaining confidence in their compliance processes. Share

Teslar’s consumer loan origination system enables financial institutions to efficiently re-enter and grow their consumer lending programs by replacing slow, costly processes with a streamlined platform that supports the entire lending lifecycle—from application through funding—through centralized workflows, automation, and system integrations. Through this partnership, TruStage Compliance Solutions will integrate its compliance-driven document generation capabilities directly within Teslar’s platform, allowing lenders to create compliant loan documentation seamlessly within their existing workflows.

"Community financial institutions have a significant opportunity to grow future commercial relationships through consumer lending, but too many view consumer loans as difficult to scale efficiently," said Joe Ehrhardt, CEO of Teslar Software. "Through our partnership with TruStage Compliance Solutions, we're helping institutions make consumer lending faster, more efficient, and easier to manage while maintaining confidence in compliance. By reducing operational burden and simplifying the origination process, they can better serve consumer borrowers today while positioning themselves to build the long-term relationships that drive future growth.”

The integrated solution will enable automated document generation based on loan data and configurable rules, helping reduce manual effort while improving consistency and accuracy. TruStage Compliance Solutions’ technology supports financial institutions with up-to-date compliance resources and expertly maintained documentation, helping mitigate risk and operational burden.

“Teslar’s modern, workflow-driven lending platform aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify compliance,” said Greg Bierl, Partner Management and Counsel, TruStage Compliance Solutions. “Together, we’re delivering a more connected lending experience that enables institutions to operate more efficiently while maintaining confidence in their compliance processes.”

By combining advanced loan origination technology with embedded compliance capabilities, the partnership empowers financial institutions to enhance productivity, scale lending operations, and deliver a better borrower experience in an increasingly digital environment.

The integrated solution is expected to be available by July 31, 2026. Building on this initial partnership, the companies anticipate expanding their collaboration to include commercial lending capabilities in early 2027.

About Teslar Software

Teslar Software empowers community financial institutions to modernize operations and accelerate growth while preserving the relationship-driven approach that sets them apart. From loan origination and portfolio management to AI-powered workflow automation and exception tracking, Teslar connects systems, data, and teams through a unified platform. The result is greater efficiency, stronger decision-making, and more time for bankers to focus on relationships and serving their communities.

For more information, visit www.teslarsoftware.com.

About TruStage

TruStage® is a financially strong insurance and financial services provider, built on the philosophy of people helping people, meeting the needs of middle-market consumers and the businesses that serve them since day one. We believe a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone, and our products and solutions help people confidently make financial decisions that work for them at every stage of life. With a culture rooted and focused on creating a more equitable society and financial system, we are deeply committed to giving back to our communities and improving the lives of those we serve today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.trustage.com.

© TruStage