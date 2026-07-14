VetnCare Announces Acquisition of Holistic Veterinary Care

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VetnCare (“the Company”), a growing community of veterinary hospitals based in Northern California, today announced the acquisition of Holistic Veterinary Care, a holistic medicine and rehabilitation veterinary hospital based in Oakland, CA. This acquisition reinforces the Company’s strategic focus on fostering collaborative partnerships designed to broaden local access and enhance the standard of clinical pet care.

Founded in 2009, Holistic Veterinary Care integrates Eastern healing traditions like acupuncture and chiropractic practices with conventional veterinary medicine. Dr. Gary Richter, Founder of Holistic Veterinary Care, will remain a part of the Company as Clinical Director and a practicing veterinarian.

“Since our founding, VetnCare has been committed to elevating the standard of veterinary care in our communities. A key part of this is expanding the types of care offered within our network,” said VetnCare CEO Matt Kirchner. “Holistic Veterinary Care and Dr. Richter have led the way in embracing Eastern and alternative medicine to benefit pets across their lifetime. We are thrilled to partner with the team and look forward to providing best-in-class pet care together.”

“I am proud of what the Holistic Veterinary Care team has accomplished since we opened our doors nearly two decades ago. We deeply believe in the power of alternative holistic care for pets and are excited to partner with VetnCare to collaborate with other veterinarians across our community,” said Holistic Veterinary Care Founder Dr. Gary Richter. “As I step into the role of Clinical Director, I look forward to continuing to help pets and the people who care for them receive the best care possible.”

The transaction is the sixth acquisition since VetnCare partnered with Great Point Partners, a Greenwich-based private investment firm focused exclusively on the health care industry, and the first under VetnCare CEO, Matt Kirchner. The Company has more than doubled its size in three years.

Eddie Hjerpe, Senior Vice President at Great Point Partners, added, “As we continue to partner with VetnCare to build a leading veterinary hospital community, this transaction reinforces the Company’s strong growth trajectory. Holistic Veterinary Care shares many similarities with VetnCare’s existing hospitals, and we believe it will be a seamless integration that will ultimately improve care for pets and their owners within their respective communities.”

About VetnCare

VetnCare is a community of veterinary hospitals in Northern California that focuses on providing exceptional clinical pet care throughout their lives. By investing in the development of our local leaders and clinical teams, pets and pet parents can access wellness and advanced veterinary services including surgery, imaging, urgent care as well as numerous specialties (oncology, ophthalmology, dermatology, orthopedic surgery and exotics).

About Great Point Partners

Great Point Partners, founded in 2003 and based in Greenwich, CT, is a leading health care investment firm with 30 professionals, investing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. GPP is currently making new minority and majority private equity investments from GPP IV. Great Point manages approximately $1.7B of capital (including committed and uncalled capital) in its private funds and public life sciences equity strategy (BioMedical Value Fund). Great Point Partners has provided growth equity, growth recapitalization, and management buyout financing to more than 100 growing health care companies. The private equity funds invest across all sectors of the health care industry with a particular emphasis on biopharmaceutical services and supplies, alternate site care, medical device contract manufacturing and information technology enabled businesses. The firm pursues a proactive and proprietary approach to sourcing investments and tuck-in acquisitions for its portfolio companies.