Bidgely Builds Out Executive Leadership Team to Power its Next Era of Growth

LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bidgely, the global leader in AI-powered energy intelligence, today announced a series of executive leadership moves that strengthen its bench as the company accelerates into its next era of growth. The moves include the promotion of Gautam Aggarwal to President and Chief Revenue Officer, the promotion of Ted Nielsen to Chief Technology and Product Officer, and the appointment of Creighton Oyler as Chief Operating Officer, alongside Karthik Moorthy, who continues as Chief Growth Officer. Together, this leadership team gives Bidgely the depth to scale faster, close expanded enterprise deals and meet surging utility demand as energy providers shift from experimental artificial intelligence (AI) pilots to enterprise-wide deployment.

This is a moment where the strength of a leadership team matters as much as any single hire. Share

Energy providers are experiencing a period of accelerating electrification and rising regulatory mandates. Managing this increasingly complex grid requires purpose-built AI capable of turning data into operational action across customer engagement, demand-side management, affordability and grid planning — and Bidgely's expanded bench is built to meet this moment.

“This is a moment where the strength of a leadership team matters as much as any single hire,” said Abhay Gupta, who will continue as Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bidgely. “Gautam, Creighton and Ted each bring a track record of scaling AI and enterprise software businesses, and together with Karthik, they give us the operational depth to build and deliver solutions that extend our lead as the only platform delivering true AI intelligence purpose-built for the energy sector.”

A Bench Built for Enterprise Scale

Under Aggarwal's guidance since 2019, Bidgely has aggressively expanded its footprint in North America and key international markets, including the GCC and India, while investing in advanced grid capabilities to complement its award-winning customer experience solutions. Over that period, Bidgely achieved a 300+ percent increase in revenue and grew its customer base by more than 230 percent, firmly establishing the company as the trusted intelligence partner for energy providers worldwide.

Oyler joins after previously serving as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Oracle's Energy and Utilities Global Business Unit. Over 19 years at Oracle, Oyler oversaw product, sales, implementation and support for products including Opower, and led the strategy, execution and integration of more than $1 billion in acquisitions — experience Bidgely will draw on to scale its operations for larger, more complex enterprise deployments.

Nielsen's promotion reflects Bidgely's deliberate strategy to unify its technology and product roadmap under a single leader as the company deepens its investment in generative and agentic AI capabilities.

Moorthy continues in his role following his prior experience in senior growth leadership at Eightfold AI, the AI-powered talent intelligence platform, where he helped drive go-to-market strategy and international expansion. Earlier in his career, Moorthy spent time at McKinsey & Company and across the Tata Group, building a foundation in innovation, IP strategy and entrepreneurship that he now applies to accelerating Bidgely's growth agenda.

Evolution of Bidgely's Journey to Purpose-Built, Vertical AI

While the broader tech landscape explores general AI tools, Bidgely has spent over a decade defining vertical AI for the energy sector with its UtilityAI Platform. By deeply understanding meters, complex rates, power grids, customer programs and regulatory frameworks, this intelligence shifts energy providers away from broad statistical averages toward precise, individual-resolution insights that serve the entire enterprise.

“It's an honor to step into the role of President at such a transformative time for Bidgely and the energy industry,” said Aggarwal. “The conversation with energy executives has fundamentally changed. They aren't looking for data; they need a specialized intelligence layer that turns that data into immediate, actionable results. With this leadership team in place, we have the expertise and the bench strength to meet that demand head-on and win faster than ever before.”

“Utilities are done experimenting with AI pilots — they're moving to enterprise-wide deployment, and they need a partner who can execute at scale,” said Oyler. “I've spent nearly two decades helping enterprises operationalize complex software and AI investments, and I'm excited to bring that experience to Bidgely as we scale to meet this moment.”

To learn more about the expansion of Bidgely's leadership team and market acceleration, visit bidgely.com/a-new-era-for-energy-innovation.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is the pioneer of AI-powered energy intelligence, transforming raw meter data into high-definition insights for global utilities. Serving over 50 million homes, the company's UtilityAI™ Platform leverages 19 foundational patents to optimize grid visibility, call center operations, and personalized customer engagement. Recognized by Fast Company as a “Top 10 Most Innovative Applied AI” company, Bidgely integrates precision energy analytics with horizontal AI ecosystems like Microsoft Copilot and AWS to modernize the grid with premises-level accuracy. www.bidgely.com | bidgely.com/insights