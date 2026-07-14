ACE Welcomes Telekom Srbija Group as Newest Member, Expanding Anti-Piracy Fight in Southeast Europe

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), the world’s leading anti-piracy coalition, today announced Telekom Srbija Group as its newest member, strengthening ACE’s content protection efforts in Southeast Europe and across the global digital media ecosystem.

Telekom Srbija Group is a leading telecommunications and media group in Southeast Europe, providing connectivity, multimedia and digital services across the region. Operating across 15 markets regionally and globally, and serving more than 14 million users, the Group has established a strong and expanding international footprint. In recent years, the company has expanded beyond its core telecommunications business to become a major investor in premium television, film, sports and digital content, developing its own production and distribution capabilities and licensing its content to international platforms and broadcasters.

“Telekom Srbija Group’s decision to join ACE strengthens our collective ability to address digital piracy in Southeast Europe and beyond,” said Larissa Knapp, Executive Vice President and Chief Content Protection Officer with the Motion Picture Association. “Piracy networks operate across borders, exploit legitimate digital infrastructure, and harm creators, rights holders, distributors and audiences. Regional leaders like Telekom Srbija Group bring critical market expertise, and their role as both a major digital-services provider and a growing premium content rights holder make them an important addition to the ACE coalition.”

Telekom Srbija Group’s dual role gives ACE a partner with insight into both the delivery and ownership of premium content. As a distributor, the company understands the technical and commercial realities of bringing lawful digital services to market; as a rights holder, it has first-hand experience of the value attached to original productions, sports rights and regional content with international reach. This combination gives ACE a strong regional asset as the coalition continues to expand its reach and deepen its market intelligence across Southeast Europe.

“Innovation is a core part of Telekom Srbija Group’s growth strategy, extending beyond our telecommunications business into digital services, emerging technologies and corporate venture investments,” said Vladimir Lučić, CEO of Telekom Srbija Group. “That commitment to innovation makes ACE a natural partner. Its global approach to content protection, combining industry collaboration, technological expertise, intelligence sharing, civil enforcement, criminal referrals and cooperation with law enforcement authorities worldwide, reflects the kind of coordinated, forward-looking action needed to protect creative content and support a healthy digital ecosystem.”

Telekom Srbija Group’s membership reflects ACE’s continued expansion among regional companies whose content, services and audiences are directly affected by increasingly sophisticated cross-border piracy networks. By joining ACE, Telekom Srbija Group will bring important regional market expertise to the coalition while gaining access to ACE’s global intelligence, enforcement coordination and relationships across the media, entertainment, sports, telecommunications and technology sectors. That collaboration will help protect Telekom Srbija Group’s investments in premium content, sports rights and digital distribution, while strengthening lawful digital markets across Southeast Europe and beyond.

About The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment

The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE) is the world’s leading coalition dedicated to protecting the legal creative market and reducing digital piracy. Driven by a comprehensive approach to addressing piracy through criminal referrals, civil litigation, and cease-and-desist operations, ACE has achieved many successful global enforcement actions against illegal streaming services and unauthorized content sources and their operators. Drawing upon the collective expertise and resources of more than 50 media and entertainment companies around the world—including sports channels and associations – and reinforced by the Motion Picture Association’s content protection operations, ACE protects the creativity and innovation that drives the global growth of core copyright and entertainment industries. The current governing board members for ACE are Amazon, Apple TV, Netflix, Paramount Global, Sony Pictures, Universal Studios, The Walt Disney Studios, and Warner Bros. Discovery. Charles Rivkin is Chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association and Chairman of ACE.

About Telekom Srbija Group

Telekom Srbija Group is one of the leading telecommunications and technology companies in Southeast Europe, serving more than 14 million customers across 15 markets, regionally and globally. The Group provides a comprehensive portfolio of connectivity, digital and multimedia services, while accelerating its transformation into the Telco of the Future through investments in next-generation infrastructure, 5G, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital services and premium content. Through strategic partnerships and its innovation ecosystem, including TS Ventures, Telekom Srbija Group is supporting the growth of new technologies and contributing to the digital transformation of the region and beyond.