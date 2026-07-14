Entrust Launches the Agentic AI Trust Accelerator to Help Enterprises Move AI Agents From Pilot to Production

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entrust, a global leader in identity-centric security solutions, announced the Agentic AI Trust Accelerator, a co-development program that will bring together enterprises and integration partners to build the identity and trust infrastructure needed to move autonomous AI projects from pilot to production.

“Agentic AI will reshape how enterprises operate, but trust will determine how quickly organizations can move from experimentation to production,” said Tony Ball, CEO of Entrust. Share

Enterprises want to deploy AI agents to do real work, but they lack the trust infrastructure needed to govern autonomous actions across systems, partners, and business processes. Organizations need to know who authorized an agent, what it is allowed to do, and how its actions can be proven after the fact. The need is urgent: 77% of CIOs and CISOs say AI adoption is already outpacing governance capabilities, and 59% cite security and compliance as top barriers to deployment, according to an IBM study. Deloitte has also emphasized that the shift to “human on the loop” is a form of automation that requires strong AI agent governance and oversight. This underscores the broader enterprise need for stronger governance, accountability, and trust controls.

“AI agents are advancing faster than the trust infrastructure needed to govern them,” said Anudeep Parhar, Entrust COO for digital infrastructure who is leading the Accelerator. “Enterprises need to be able to trust autonomous actions across business processes, partners, and systems. Whether organizations are experimenting with AI agents, deploying initial use cases, or preparing for broader adoption, they need a trust foundation that can scale with them. The Agentic AI Trust Accelerator brings together customers and partners to develop practical approaches for identity, authorization, cryptographic trust, and accountability that work with their existing platforms. We call this the trust plane for autonomous AI.”

The Accelerator Program builds on the company’s deep expertise in identity and cryptographic security to help enterprises take on the challenge of AI agents operating with trust in real-world workflows. Entrust capabilities in identity verification, cryptographic identity, and lifecycle management for keys, certificates, and secrets are fundamental to extending trust and governance for autonomous agents acting across applications, systems, and organizational boundaries.

Enterprises need cryptographically verifiable identity and proof of action that can travel across systems, partners, and workflows to complement platform- or policy-driven controls – particularly in regulated sectors. The Entrust Agentic AI Trust Accelerator will help enterprises close that gap with reference architectures, customer-validated use cases, and practical controls for identity, authorization, and accountability.

“As agentic AI becomes embedded in enterprise operations, governance is evolving from a point-in-time exercise to a continuous discipline. While AI agents increasingly perform tasks traditionally associated with human workers, their autonomy introduces new challenges for oversight, accountability, and risk management. Organizations therefore need more than static controls; they need continuous verification throughout the agent lifecycle. The goal is not simply to control AI agents, but to operate with confidence that they are appropriately authorized, governed, and acting within established business, security, and regulatory boundaries,” said Emanuel Figueroa, Senior Research Analyst, Identity Security, Worldwide, IDC.

Initial work with the Accelerator program will focus on four areas of importance to workflows in regulated and compliance-driven environments:

Identity – verifiable human and agent identity, so that every agent action can be traced back to a confirmed human principal and unique agent

– verifiable human and agent identity, so that every agent action can be traced back to a confirmed human principal and unique agent Authorization – real-time authorization, so agents act only within approved policies, roles, and delegated authority, with a "human in the loop" for critical decisions

– real-time authorization, so agents act only within approved policies, roles, and delegated authority, with a "human in the loop" for critical decisions Cryptographic Trust – cryptographic assurance for agent operations, protecting the keys, certificates, and secrets, and signing capabilities agents use to authenticate and transact securely

– cryptographic assurance for agent operations, protecting the keys, certificates, and secrets, and signing capabilities agents use to authenticate and transact securely Accountability – proof of action, a cryptographically verifiable record for regulators, customers, and internal risk teams

“Agentic AI will reshape how enterprises operate, but trust will determine how quickly organizations can move from experimentation to production,” said Tony Ball, CEO of Entrust. “Entrust is helping customers build the identity, authorization, and cryptographic foundations required for autonomous systems operating in real-world environments.”

Entrust is opening the Accelerator to a limited number of select enterprise customers, financial institutions, cloud and SaaS providers, systems integrators, and other technology partners interested in co-developing trusted agentic AI architectures. Organizations interested in participating can contact Entrust at https://www.entrust.com/accelerator.

About Entrust

Entrust fights fraud and cyber threats with identity-centric security that protects people, devices, and data. Our comprehensive solutions help organizations secure every step of the identity lifecycle, from verifying identity at onboarding to securing connections and fighting fraud in everyday transactions. Ongoing monitoring supports compliance and safeguards keys, secrets, and certificates. With a foundation of identity-centric security, our customers can transact and grow with confidence. Entrust has a global partner network and supports customers in over 150 countries. For more information, visit www.entrust.com.