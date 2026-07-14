-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to OBX 2026-NQM10 Trust

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 12 classes of mortgage-backed notes from OBX 2026-NQM10 Trust, a $937.8 billion non-prime RMBS transaction. The underlying collateral, comprising 1,761 residential mortgages, with fixed-rate mortgages (FRMs) and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) making up 93.8% and 6.2% of the pool, respectively. A majority of the loans are either classified as non-qualified mortgages (Non-QM; 40.2%) or exempt (48.1%) from the Ability-to-Repay/Qualified Mortgage (ATR/QM) rule due to being originated for non-consumer loan purposes. There were no originators comprising over 10% of the pool.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its Residential Asset Loss Model (REALM), an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1015965

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Minxi Qiu, Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1263
minxi.qiu@kbra.com

Molida You, Associate Director
+1 646-731-2309
molida.you@kbra.com

Colleen Kelley, Associate
+1 646-731-1389
colleen.kelley@kbra.com

Patrick Gervais, Senior Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2426
patrick.gervais@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Minxi Qiu, Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1263
minxi.qiu@kbra.com

Molida You, Associate Director
+1 646-731-2309
molida.you@kbra.com

Colleen Kelley, Associate
+1 646-731-1389
colleen.kelley@kbra.com

Patrick Gervais, Senior Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2426
patrick.gervais@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Assigns AAA Rating to The County of Cook, Illinois Sales Tax Revenue Bonds, Series 2026; Affirms Rating for Parity Bonds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AAA to The County of Cook, Illinois Sales Tax Revenue Bonds, Series 2026. KBRA additionally affirms the long-term rating of AAA for the County's outstanding Sales Tax Revenue Bonds. The rating Outlook is Stable. Key Credit Considerations The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations: Credit Positives Pledged revenues, consisting of home rule sales taxes, provide robust debt service coverage. Strong bondholder pro...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to PK ALIFT Loan Funding 9 LP

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to the Class A-F Notes, Class A Notes, Class B Notes, Class C Notes, and Class D Notes issued by PK ALIFT Loan Funding 9 LP, an aviation ABS transaction (PKAIR 2026-2). PKAIR 2026-2 represents the sixth aviation loan ABS securitization serviced by Apollo PK Air Management (CLO) LP (Apollo PK, or the Servicer), an affiliate of PK AirFinance (the Company). The PK AirFinance platform, which was founded in 1983, provides financing against...

KBRA Releases Research – KBRA CMBS Loss Compendium Update: June 2026

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases the June 2026 issue of the KBRA CMBS Loss Compendium, providing updated loss estimates for all 394 KBRA-rated outstanding conduit transactions. The report, together with the accompanying spreadsheet, also includes data on lifetime realized losses for 22 conduits whose ratings have been withdrawn following payoffs. The compendium uses the following two metrics to present the loss figures: KBRA Lifetime Base Loss (KLBL), which represents our loss estimate...
Back to Newsroom